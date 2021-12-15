AST Named Nationwide Winner of ‘Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®’, 2021

LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#astdelivers–AST today announces that it has been named a winner of the 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation® award.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program conducted by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), recognizing companies that demonstrate exceptional, innovative human resource practices and set high standards for all businesses. The NABR identifies best Human Resource practices and provides benchmarking for companies to remain leaders in employment standards. Only companies that create and maintain an innovative, people-first culture are granted this recognition.

“We strive to create a culture our people are proud to be a part of because we deeply value employee experience,” says Teresa Stanula, Chief People Officer at AST. “Our people are our most important asset, so we make every effort to positively drive change and impact the workplace. By continually investing in our people’s ability to innovate, collaborate, and learn, we inspire the AST workplace of the future.”

“Being named one of 2021’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for both honors our employees and highlights AST’s commitment to cultural excellence,” states Justin Winter, AST CEO. “We are relentless to not only preserve a culture of teamwork, gratitude, and success at every level of the organization, but also to ensure our pledge of ‘People at the Center of Everything We Do.’”

About the Best and Brightest to Work For® Program

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that showcases best business practices, demonstrating why its winners are ideal for employees. The program celebrates companies doing better business, creating richer lives, and building stronger communities. Awards are presented annually in several markets.

About Applications Software Technology (AST) LLC

AST is an award-winning, full-service enterprise solution provider, guiding digital transformation for clients in the Government and Commercial Sectors for more than two decades. Clients look to AST for leadership and assistance in transforming their organizations via software solutions, process engineering, and change management. From cloud technology to legacy on-premises applications, AST’s services encompass all aspects of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. AST also offers flexible Managed Services, supporting the needs of over 200 customers around the globe.

Contacts

Melissa Sider



Phone: (888) AST-0002



Email: msider@astcorporation.com