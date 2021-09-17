ASCO Power Technologies Announces Online Application Notes Portal

Online portal presents articles explaining how ASCO products solve critical power challenges

Easy-to-understand articles explain ASCO products solve application challenges in ways that go beyond.

Articles provide easy access to additional relevant ASCO resources

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASCO Power Technologies, the world’s leading provider of critical power solutions, announces the availability of its Online Application Notes Portal. The site provides comprehensive access to knowledge-based articles about ASCO product applications.

Accessible globally through ascopower.com, the Application Notes Portal presents a collection of articles about topics on ASCO product fundamentals, applications, and multi-device solutions to code and operational challenges. Users can find articles summarizing topics such as:

Four Reasons to Specify Quick Connects for Backup Power

Five Applications for Moveable Load Banks

More Load. Less Generator.

Three Ways to Optimize Generator Efficiency and Reduce Emissions

Five Advantages of the 5101 Engine Start Monitoring System

To see ASCO’s Application Notes, click on https://www.ascopower.com/us/en/resources/application-note/.

ASCO critical power solutions are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. Visit www.ascopower.com or contact an ASCO representative to learn more.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.

Contacts

Bhavesh Patel



+ 1 973 966 2746



Bhavesh.Patel@ascopower.com