Artists Honor Moms this Mother’s Day with Murals in Four Major U.S. Cities

The murals were created by local female artists in Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In honor of Mother’s Day, four artists have transformed major cities across the United States – Austin, Chicago, New York and San Francisco – beautifying them with heartwarming murals celebrating mom and everything she does. The murals were created in partnership with creative technology company Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), pronounced like cricket, to inspire and bring joy to the communities they’re located in.





Utilizing the talent of local female artists in each city, the murals are uniquely inspired by each artist’s experiences and incorporate design elements made with the help of Cricut cutting machines. Each piece of art also serves as a centerpiece in dynamic neighborhoods within each city.

Austin : Austin-based artist, Sadé Channell, has a whimsical approach to compositions using the human form and dreamy landscapes to symbolize and address various topics such as representation, self-identity, and mental health. Her Cricit Mother’s Day mural simultaneously uses hand-cut print collages with paint to create strong visual imagery that can be seen festooning 504 Trinity in Downtown Austin.

Chicago : Utilizing the Cricut cutting machine to design elements of her Mother's Day mural, Chicago-based freelance illustrator, Katie Lukes channels her affinity for celebrating everyday objects and scenarios within her work. Katie's Cricut Mother's Day mural features herself and her mother and highlights the many ways women are mothers. It brightens up 626 W. Randolph in the West Loop, adding her unique brand of expression to the bustling neighborhood.

New York : Designed by New York-based mixed media artist, muralist, and creative producer Bianca Romero, the Cricut Mother's Day mural, titled "Remembering Mothers," illustrates that while this holiday is a moment for celebration, it also can be difficult for those who have lost their mothers. The design honors mothers who have passed by showing them up in the clouds looking down on those remembering them. "Remembering Mothers" adorns 102 Ludlow on the Lower East Side and follows Bianca's style that is heavily influenced by her upbringing, growing up in both New York City and Connecticut, as well as being half South Korean and half Spanish.

San Francisco: Childhood memories growing up as an Asian-American kid in the Bay serves as a major inspiration for independent illustrator and muralist, Alice Lee, who is based in San Francisco. Nestled into the corner of 2701 Leavenworth and North Point near San Francisco's famous Fisherman's Warf, Alice's Cricut Mother's Day mural makes use of the cutting machine to create stencils used in her work, which is dedicated to showing her mom love and gratitude.

