Argan, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2021. For additional information, please read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from the Company’s website at www.arganinc.com.

Summary Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

For the Quarter Ended:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

124,451

 

$

127,331

 

$

(2,880)

 

Gross profit

 

 

26,135

 

 

20,343

 

 

5,792

 

Gross margin %

 

 

21.0

%

 

16.0

%

 

5.0

%

Net income

 

$

12,393

 

$

9,454

 

$

2,939

 

Diluted per share

 

 

0.78

 

 

0.60

 

 

0.18

 

EBITDA

 

 

16,708

 

 

12,286

 

 

4,422

 

Diluted per share

 

 

1.05

 

 

0.78

 

 

0.27

 

Cash dividends per share

 

 

0.25

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 31,

 

January 31,

 

 

 

 

As of:

 

2021

 

2021

 

Change

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

 

$

481,564

 

$

456,726

 

$

24,838

 

Net liquidity (1)

 

 

300,674

 

 

270,133

 

 

30,541

 

RUPO (2)

 

 

491,559

 

 

552,531

 

 

(60,972)

 

(1)

 

Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.

(2)

 

The amount of remaining unsatisfied performance obligations (“RUPO”) represents the project backlog related to active contracts with customers, as determined under revenue recognition rules.

“During the quarter, we were delighted to announce our second major contract signing and project start this year,” Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, said. “In May, Gemma Power Systems started a contract to build one of the largest solar power plants in Pennsylvania. In October, Atlantic Projects Company started a contract to construct a 2 x 330 MW natural gas-fired power plant in Carrickfergus, Belfast, Northern Ireland. These awards reflect our efforts to expand our business development activities to target our core gas-fired power plant business as well as the complementary renewable power sector business. We are disappointed that certain other awarded projects have taken longer to start than initially anticipated. However, we are pleased with the current execution on all of our major projects despite the well-publicized global supply chain disruptions and current inflationary challenges. As a result, we are happy to announce earnings of $12.4 million, or $0.78 in earnings per share for the quarter ended October 31, 2021, which is our fifth consecutive quarter of earnings per share equal to or in excess of $0.60.”

Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 were $124.5 million, which represented a decrease of $2.9 million, or 2.3%, from consolidated revenues of $127.3 million reported for the three months ended October 31, 2020. The primary drivers of revenues for the three months ended October 31, 2021 related to the construction of the Guernsey Power Station, which has passed peak construction levels, the performance of construction activities on the new Maple Hill solar energy project and new Atlantic Projects Company projects, and increased revenues of $7.3 million in aggregate at our other business segments.

Consolidated gross profit for the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 was $26.1 million, which represented a gross profit percentage of 21.0% of corresponding consolidated revenues. The gross profit for the period reflected the profit contributions of the construction activities related to the major projects of the power industry services segment, the recovery of the industrial services segment from its low level of activity last year during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and the revenues recorded for the current quarter related to the settlement of a legal matter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 were $11.6 million and $9.4 million, respectively, primarily reflecting increased costs for the current quarter associated with business development activities, incentive compensation and other personnel costs.

Due primarily to the consolidated pre-tax book income reported for the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 in the amount of $15.7 million, we reported income tax expense in the amount of $3.3 million, which represents an effective income tax rate of 20.9% for the period. For the three-month period ended October 31, 2020, we recorded income tax expense in the amount of $1.7 million which represented an effective income tax rate of approximately 15.0% for the three-month period.

For the three months ended October 31, 2021, our improved overall operating performance resulted in net income attributable to our stockholders in the amount of $12.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, our improved overall operating performance resulted in net income attributable to our stockholders in the amount of $36.0 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the prior year period, a 153% increase.

As of October 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $482 million and net liquidity was $301 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt. The Company’s consolidated amount of RUPO was approximately $0.5 billion as of October 31, 2021.

About Argan, Inc.

Argan’s primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan’s service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company’s future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the spread of various variants. The Company has several signed EPC contracts that have not started and may not start as forecasted due to market and other circumstances beyond its control. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company’s SEC filings.

 

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

October 31,

 

October 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

REVENUES

 

$

124,451

 

 

$

127,331

 

 

$

383,800

 

 

$

274,971

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

98,316

 

 

 

106,988

 

 

 

306,299

 

 

 

234,989

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

26,135

 

 

 

20,343

 

 

 

77,501

 

 

 

39,982

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

11,590

 

 

 

9,398

 

 

 

31,813

 

 

 

28,827

 

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

14,545

 

 

 

10,945

 

 

 

45,688

 

 

 

11,155

 

Other income, net

 

 

1,117

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

1,569

 

 

 

1,714

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

15,662

 

 

 

11,120

 

 

 

47,257

 

 

 

12,869

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

(3,269

)

 

 

(1,666

)

 

 

(11,228

)

 

 

1,391

 

NET INCOME

 

 

12,393

 

 

 

9,454

 

 

 

36,029

 

 

 

14,260

 

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(40

)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.

 

 

12,393

 

 

 

9,454

 

 

 

36,029

 

 

 

14,300

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

(471

)

 

 

(321

)

 

 

(728

)

 

 

(650

)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.

 

$

11,922

 

 

$

9,133

 

 

$

35,301

 

 

$

13,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

2.29

 

 

$

0.91

 

Diluted

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

2.25

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

15,774

 

 

 

15,680

 

 

 

15,757

 

 

 

15,659

 

Diluted

 

 

15,963

 

 

 

15,833

 

 

 

15,980

 

 

 

15,795

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

1.75

 

 

 

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 31,

 

January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

391,563

 

 

$

366,671

 

Short-term investments

 

 

90,001

 

 

 

90,055

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

35,793

 

 

 

28,713

 

Contract assets

 

 

9,908

 

 

 

26,635

 

Other current assets

 

 

32,454

 

 

 

34,146

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

559,719

 

 

 

546,220

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

18,385

 

 

 

20,361

 

Goodwill

 

 

27,943

 

 

 

27,943

 

Other purchased intangible assets, net

 

 

3,417

 

 

 

4,097

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

 

 

 

249

 

Right-of-use and other assets

 

 

3,689

 

 

 

3,760

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

613,153

 

 

$

602,630

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

39,959

 

 

$

53,295

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

42,672

 

 

 

50,750

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

176,414

 

 

 

172,042

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

259,045

 

 

 

276,087

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

133

 

 

 

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

4,180

 

 

 

4,135

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

263,358

 

 

 

280,222

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share – 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.15 per share – 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,787,673 and 15,706,202 shares issued at October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively; 15,784,440 and 15,702,969 shares outstanding at October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

2,368

 

 

 

2,356

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

157,187

 

 

 

153,282

 

Retained earnings

 

 

190,308

 

 

 

166,110

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(1,809

)

 

 

(1,081

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

348,054

 

 

 

320,667

 

Non-controlling interests

 

 

1,741

 

 

 

1,741

 

TOTAL EQUITY

 

 

349,795

 

 

 

322,408

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

$

613,153

 

 

$

602,630

 

 

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation to EBITDA

(In thousands)(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

October 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Net income, as reported

 

$

12,393

 

$

9,454

Income tax expense

 

 

3,269

 

 

1,666

Depreciation

 

 

819

 

 

940

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

 

227

 

 

226

EBITDA

 

$

16,708

 

$

12,286

 

Contacts

Company Contact:
Rainer Bosselmann

301.315.0027

Investor Relations Contact:
David Watson

301.315.0027

