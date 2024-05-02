Aramark Employees Worldwide Volunteer in Local Communities for Company’s Global Day of Service

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ARMK #AramarkBeWellDoWell–For more than a decade, employees from Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a leading global provider of food and facilities services, give back to their local communities by committing to a day of volunteering on the company’s global day of service, Aramark Building Community Day (ABC Day). This year is no different. Today, more than four thousand volunteers, in 13 countries, will participate in projects that address critical issues and positively impact communities by enabling hospitality industry employment opportunities, increasing access to healthy food, and encouraging environmental stewardship.









“In an extension of our year-round efforts to strengthen local communities, we unite our employees around the world on one day, and encourage them dedicate their time, energy, and expertise to service projects in their local neighborhoods,” said Jami Leveen, Vice President of Community Partnerships at Aramark. “In the first ten years, nearly 55,000 employees have volunteered on ABC Day, and we are overwhelmed and humbled by the thousands of employees who have stepped up to volunteer this year.”

This ABC Day, Aramark volunteers will participate in projects benefiting more than 100 local communities in United States, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Germany, Great Britian, Ireland, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Spain, and South Korea.

Some of the projects in the U.S. include:

Chicago: Volunteers will refurbish the music room and clothing closet and engage students in networking games and career exploration activities at Lawrence Hall in the South Shore neighborhood.

Volunteers will refurbish the music room and clothing closet and engage students in networking games and career exploration activities at Lawrence Hall in the South Shore neighborhood. Dallas: Volunteers will assemble kits for foster families; improve the recreational facilities with general clean up, light landscaping, and maintenance; and sort and process shoes for distribution at Buckner Children and Family Services.

Volunteers will assemble kits for foster families; improve the recreational facilities with general clean up, light landscaping, and maintenance; and sort and process shoes for distribution at Buckner Children and Family Services. Miami: Volunteers will enhance a playground space for children at Branches, Inc., which supports area families. The revitalized playground will be unveiled to students after school.

Volunteers will enhance a playground space for children at Branches, Inc., which supports area families. The revitalized playground will be unveiled to students after school. Nashville: Volunteers will support the Preston Taylor Boys & Girls Club by painting themed murals throughout the club and transforming their Club Buck Store.

Volunteers will support the Preston Taylor Boys & Girls Club by painting themed murals throughout the club and transforming their Club Buck Store. Philadelphia: More than 150 volunteers will transform the HQ and Education Training Center facilities at Congreso de Latinos Unidos, supporting predominantly Latino neighborhoods in Philadelphia. Volunteers will also conduct a bilingual career workshop, panel, and mock interviews.

Examples of international projects include:

Canada: Volunteers from more than seven locations, across multiple provinces, will support Second Harvest with healthy meals prepared by Aramark volunteers.

Volunteers from more than seven locations, across multiple provinces, will support Second Harvest with healthy meals prepared by Aramark volunteers. Chile: Volunteers will provide school supplies, construct a vegetable garden, and facilitate a healthy cooking demonstration for students in Santiago.

Volunteers will provide school supplies, construct a vegetable garden, and facilitate a healthy cooking demonstration for students in Santiago. Ireland: Volunteers will plant native shrubbery and provide outdoor cleanup at Burrow Beach, in North Dublin.

Volunteers will plant native shrubbery and provide outdoor cleanup at Burrow Beach, in North Dublin. South Korea: Volunteers from five regions will participate in revitalization projects and service activities supporting children and senior citizens with healthy meals.

Aramark’s commitment to people is a core part of the company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance platform, Be Well. Do Well., focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Since its launch, ABC Day has created meaningful volunteer experiences for thousands and has supported two million people. Learn more about some of Aramark’s incredible volunteers by reading their profiles featured in Aramark’s Newsroom.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 15 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” Fair360’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Supplier Diversity,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Contacts

Erin Noss



(215) 409-7403



noss-erin@aramark.com