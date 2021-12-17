Home Business Wire Applications Open In Africa and Asia For Adaptation SME Accelerator Project (ASAP)
Business Wire

Applications Open In Africa and Asia For Adaptation SME Accelerator Project (ASAP)

di Business Wire

Village Capital and The Lightsmith Group will accelerate sixteen SMEs and startups that are scaling climate adaptation and resilience solutions in Africa and Asia.

WASHINGTON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AbacaVillage Capital and The Lightsmith Group announced today that applications have opened in Africa and Asia for the Adaptation SME Accelerator Project (ASAP), a program for SMEs and startups that are scaling market-based solutions to critical climate adaptation and resilience challenges.

“Accelerating the growth of selected climate adaptation solutions companies in developing countries is the final step in the ASAP strategy,” said Jay Koh, MD, Lightsmith Group. “By connecting SMEs identified through the Adaptation Solutions Taxonomy to resources of a world-class accelerator, we can demonstrate how these companies can scale up their solutions to the growing impacts of climate change.”

“SMEs and startups provide the local, contextualised solutions for climate adaptation and resilience in developing countries but struggle to obtain finance,” said Adedana Ashebir, Regional Director, Africa and Middle East, Village Capital. “Through ASAP, companies at the intersection of impact, inclusion, and investability stand a chance to bring their ideas from vision to scale.”

ASAP is a grant-funded initiative led by The Lightsmith Group, supported by the Global Environment Facility’s Special Climate Change Fund, Conservation International, and the Inter-American Development Bank that seeks to build an ecosystem for small- to medium-sized companies in emerging markets that have technologies, products, and services capable of building resilience to the impacts of climate change.

“Developing countries’ climate adaptation needs are immense and diverse, and the private sector plays an important role in filling the gap. In Asia and Africa, one of the biggest barriers to investment in climate resilience is the lack of financing available for small and medium-sized enterprises,” said Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, CEO and Chairperson of the GEF.

Each of the sixteen companies will have the opportunity to work closely with industry experts, investors, and ecosystem partners to develop the networks they need to scale their impact.

All startups in the program will be invited to join Abaca, Village Capital’s global online platform that helps entrepreneurs analyse, prepare their businesses for investment and match them with the right investors and resources.

Applications close on January 31, 2022. For all details click here.

Contacts

PR Partners: Wing Communications

Founder & CEO Shiva Bhavani,

Email-  Shiva@wingcomm.in

Link: https://wingcomm.in/

Articoli correlati

NICE Actimize Cloud-Based Platforms Achieve Best-in-Class Ranking in 2021 “Aite Matrix: Leading Fraud & AML Machine Learning Platforms” Vendor Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
NICE Actimize’s cloud-based platforms secured best-in-class ratings across vendor stability, client strength, and product features categories against 11 financial...
Continua a leggere

Build and Operate Your Own Custom Fashion Store in Forever 21 Shop City on Roblox

Business Wire Business Wire -
Forever 21 Launches Exclusive Metaverse Partnership with Virtual Brand Group to Create Roblox Experiences LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual Brand Group, a...
Continua a leggere

Alight Strengthens Health Cloud Solution Through Expanded Clinical Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Alight’s enhanced healthcare navigation solution takes the employee benefits experience to a new level LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight Solutions (NYSE: ALIT),...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NICE Actimize Cloud-Based Platforms Achieve Best-in-Class Ranking in 2021 “Aite Matrix: Leading Fraud &...

Business Wire