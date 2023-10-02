AnyDesk Announces 75 IT Scholarship Opportunities: Win a Free License to CBT Nuggets

Enter Now Until November 20, 2023 for Your Chance to Win one of 75 Free Licenses to CBT Nuggets and Level Up Your IT Skills

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AnyDesk, a leading global provider of remote access software, is delighted to announce its first IT Scholarship Sweepstakes. As part of its commitment to advancing technology skills, AnyDesk will be providing one year of free access to CBT Nuggets, a renowned online learning platform, to 75 winners.





Limited funding is often a barrier for IT skill advancement in education. Recognizing the need to support IT professionals and others in their career advancement, AnyDesk is giving away 75 free licenses to CBT Nuggets, eliminating financial burdens and enabling learners to enhance valuable skills and train for certifications to excel in their roles.

“ As an advocate for education, AnyDesk recognizes the vital role IT expertise plays in driving innovation and ensuring the secure and efficient operation of technology in the education sector,” said JD Mersinger, General Manager at AnyDesk Americas. “ We understand the challenges faced by IT departments in education and are committed to providing them with the necessary know-how to thrive. Through this initiative, we aim to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge required to address emerging technological challenges effectively.”

The digital IT courses provided by CBT Nuggets address the top priorities for IT professionals in education, including cybersecurity, network infrastructure, data privacy, and IT crisis preparedness.

The AnyDesk IT Scholarship Sweepstakes is open October 2nd, 2023 to November 20th, 2023. IT learners and others, as set forth in the Official Rules for the Sweepstakes, are invited to apply through AnyDesk’s dedicated webpage. The application period will close on November 20th, and winners will be selected and notified by December 1st. No purchase, license, payment, or online service subscription of any kind is necessary to enter or win. A purchase, license, or subscription will not increase your chances of winning.

For more information and to participate in the sweepstakes, go to https://pages.hs.anydesk.com/it-scholarship-sweepstakes.

About CBT Nuggets

Learning IT doesn’t have to mean boring lectures, the frantic pace of bootcamps, or lots of time away from your job or family. With CBT Nuggets, you can train 24/7 from anywhere, and learn from a world-class team of trainers who are industry experts. CBT Nuggets trainers make training that is informative, relevant, and engaging — and since most videos are 10 minutes or less, it’s easier to retain information.

Since 1999, learners have learned new skills, passed IT certification exams, and trained their teams with the help of CBT Nuggets. Whether your goal is to have an on-the-job training resource, keep your skills up to date, learn a new technology, or earn a certification, CBT Nuggets can help you achieve your goals. Further information: Website | LinkedIn | YouTube | X | Facebook | Instagram

About AnyDesk:

AnyDesk Software GmbH is a leading provider of remote desktop software that allows users across the globe to access and control distant computers as if they were sitting right in front of them. With over 850 million installations, AnyDesk boasts a robust platform that emphasizes speed, reliability, and security. With its innovative DeskRT codec, the software provides ultra-fast connections, even in bandwidth-limited environments. Trusted by millions, AnyDesk is used by a myriad of businesses, IT professionals, and individuals for remote support, online collaboration, and global communications. Further information: Website | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Contacts

Nicholas Mendoza



press@anydesk.com

866-269-3375