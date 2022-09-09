Answer The Call: NBA® 2K23 Now Available Worldwide

Experience greatness in NBA® 2K23 with the return of the Jordan Challenge, all-new Eras in MyNBA**, more immersive City**, and so much more

Check out the all-new launch trailer, featuring Devin Booker, Chet Holmgren, Zach LaVine, and Jack Harlow, and listen to the globally sourced soundtrack out now

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, 2K announced that NBA® 2K23, the latest iteration of the top-rated NBA video game simulation series of the past 21 years*, is now available worldwide on PlayStation® 5 (PS5™), PlayStation® 4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC***. NBA 2K23 offers an authentic and hyper-real basketball experience showcasing all-new gameplay innovations and animations, the coveted return of the Jordan Challenge mode, an immersive online community experience, and so much more.





“As a franchise, we strive to be at the forefront of basketball culture, and we’re excited for players to get their hands on NBA 2K23 to see the game come to life,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “With the return of the Jordan Challenges, NBA 2K23 asks players to answer the call and experience some of the greatest performances in basketball history. The incredible attention to detail has led to our most realistic and authentic title yet, with fun integrations that long-time basketball fans and new players will enjoy.”

Additionally, Seasons returns to NBA 2K23 with brand new rewards, music, and challenges for players to compete and win. Jump into the first Season right away to enjoy unique experiences across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W**. Level 40 rewards let you cruise around in a four-person Golf Cart on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and a Hoverbike on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch, while new cards and game modes, better accessibility, more customization, and endless lineup combinations await in MyTEAM.

NBA 2K23 features several new additions and improvements, where rookie players and veteran ballers alike will find a variety of experiences to dive into:

This is Game – Players can compete as their favorite NBA and WNBA teams and stars, and experience the pinnacle of true-to-life gameplay. With best-in-class visual presentation, improved player AI, up-to-date rosters and historic teams, the game has never felt more real and complete than it does in NBA 2K23. Feel the energy of the crowd, the intensity of the competition, and the endless entertainment of one of the most immersive sports products in gaming today.

Michael Jordan Returns – Step onto the hardwood in the most definitive Michael Jordan experience to date with the revamped Jordan Challenge. Relive 15 iconic performances from Jordan’s illustrious career, with 10 of the original challenges making their return from NBA 2K11 completely rebuilt from the ground up, alongside five entirely new moments. Step back in time as you play through these iconic performances that include period-correct game presentations, arenas, and PA announcers, while listening to NBA luminaries that experienced first-hand the legend that came to be.

Make it to the League – Players can fulfill their NBA dreams as they set forth to greatness in a dramatic journey in MyCAREER. Forge relationships, build rep and overcome the arduous obstacles that test even the most promising ballers. Players can diversify their brand off-the-court and make their name the one to remember on the hardwood floor.

Join the Hoops Community – Players can experience the most immersive City to date on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, or embark on an epic voyage aboard the G.O.A.T. Boat on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. No matter the journey with MyPLAYER, be ready to work, gain rep, and run the courts. Test limits in the Gatorade Training facility, and hit the shops for the freshest gear from the biggest brands before competing in year-round events.

Build Your Dream Squad – MyTEAM turns fantasy into reality as players collect and earn cards to assemble out-of-this-world starting 5s with legends and All-Stars from any era. Discover immersive challenges, competitive tournaments, and exciting rewards, along with new updates season-after-season.

Take it to the Top – Call the shots to build a dynasty or decide the league’s trajectory in the most immersive managerial simulation experience in MyNBA** on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Choose to kick off your journey during different Eras and experience unparalleled control paired with in-depth tools to inform decision making and success. Jump into a season or envision long-term growth with a multi-year experience available online or offline.

Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard, three-time NBA All-Star, and 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team selection, Devin Booker, is featured on this year’s Standard Edition and cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition is available for $59.99**** on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and $69.99**** on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Digital Deluxe Edition is available for $79.99**** and grants players access to the Standard Edition across both console generations within the same PlayStation console family and for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Six-time NBA World Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan returns as the NBA 2K23 cover athlete, gracing the NBA® 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the ultra-premium NBA® 2K23 Championship Edition. The NBA® 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition is available for $99.99**** on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Players in the U.S. and Canada can also purchase exclusive GameStop versions of the game. Choose from the NBA® 2K23 WNBA Edition, showcasing Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi and Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird on the cover and coming later this fall, the NBA® 2K23 DREAMER Edition features Grammy Award winning multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole. A full breakdown of each available version is available on the NBA 2K23 official website.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K23 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB. For more information on NBA 2K23, please visit https://nba.2k.com/.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Online Account (varies 13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

* According to 2008 – 2022 Metacritic.com

** Only available on the new-generation of NBA 2K23 and will require PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S hardware to play.

*** NBA 2K23 is available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S required to play the new-generation version of NBA 2K23.

**** Based on 2K’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may vary. See local store for info.

