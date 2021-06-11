Home Business Wire Analog Devices to Participate in NASDAQ Investor Conference
Analog Devices to Participate in NASDAQ Investor Conference

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Senior Vice President, Automotive, Communications and Aerospace, Greg Henderson, will speak at the NASDAQ 44th Virtual Investor Conference to be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available for one year following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance semiconductor company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

Contacts

Michael Lucarelli

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Analog Devices, Inc.

781-461-3282

investor.relations@analog.com

