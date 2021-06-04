Home Business Wire Analog Devices to Participate in Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference...
Analog Devices to Participate in Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference and Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference and the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference to be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time and Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern time, respectively.

The webcasts for the conferences may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. Archived replays will also be available for 90 days following the webcasts.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance semiconductor company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

Contacts

Michael Lucarelli

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Analog Devices, Inc.

781-461-3282

investor.relations@analog.com

