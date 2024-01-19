Amplifon and Miracle-Ear Recognized as 2024 Top Employers in the U.S. and, for the First Time, in North America

AMPLIFON, ALONG WITH ITS SUBSIDIARIES MIRACLE-EAR AND AMPLIFON HEARING HEALTH CARE, WERE RECOGNIZED AS TOP EMPLOYERS IN NORTH AMERICA AFTER RECEIVING CERTIFICATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AND PANAMA.





MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplifon, the world leader in hearing care services and solutions, and its subsidiaries, Miracle-Ear and Amplifon Hearing Health Care, have been confirmed as global ‘Top Employers’ in the United States and received certification for the first time for the North American region thanks to first-time certifications in Canada and Panama.

“ We are honored to once again be recognized as a Top Employer in the United States and excited to congratulate Canada and Panama on their first certification,” said Silvana Iseni, Amplifon America’s HR Director. “ Our people are our most important asset, and this certification recognizes the work we have done as an organization to empower and uplift our team. I am excited to see the impact their efforts will continue to have on the communities we support, and proud of the future we have in store as we work to achieve even greater levels of excellence by continuing to invest in our people.”

The Top Employer Certification is the official recognition for corporate excellence in HR development and work environment improvement. Regulated by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority recognizing excellence for people practices and ranking more than 2,200 companies in 122 countries, the award requires companies to meet higher standard requirements in six areas (People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Well-being).

About Amplifon Americas

Amplifon Americas, a division of Amplifon Group, is a leading provider of hearing health care solutions in North America. Headquartered in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Amplifon Americas is made up of more than 1,800 employees dedicated to serving the diverse needs of its customers through several unique and independent brands: Miracle-Ear, with more than 1,500 locations in the United States, Amplifon Hearing Health Care, with more than 6,000 clinics across the country, Amplifon Canada, with more than 115 locations, and GAES, with 130 locations across Latin America. Together, its mission is to empower people with hearing loss to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon Americas strives to improve lives, relationships, and communities through a powerful combination of leading-edge technology and high-quality care.

