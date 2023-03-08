American Software, Inc. Adds to Board of Directors

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) today announced that Nicole Wu will join the Company’s Board of Directors as a Class A Director.

Ms. Wu joins as the eighth member of American Software’s Board of Directors. Ms. Wu will continue to serve as the Chief Financial Officer of PDI Technologies, Inc., as she has since 2019, a cloud based technology company serving convenience retail and petroleum wholesale clients that has successfully grown both organically and via acquisitions during her tenure. Prior to PDI Technologies, Ms. Wu served as the Chief Financial Officer to eVestments, Inc, leading a number of M&A transactions including the sale of that company to Nasdaq. Previously, Ms. Wu held several executive positions at General Electric in division finance, internal audit, and acquisition integrations. Ms. Wu holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, China.

Ms. Wu’s strong financial, audit and M&A background will be beneficial to American Software.

“We are pleased to have Ms. Wu join our Board of Directors where she will bring invaluable insights regarding M&A, strategy and audit best practices for today’s SaaS business,” stated Jim Edenfield, Executive Chairman of American Software.

