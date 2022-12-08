American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on February 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 6, 2023.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

Contacts

Media:
Leah M. Gerstner, Leah.M.Gerstner@aexp.com, +1.212.640.3174

Andrew R. Johnson, Andrew.R.Johnson@aexp.com, 212-640-8610

Investors/Analysts:
Kerri S. Bernstein, Kerri.S.Bernstein@aexp.com, +1.212.640.5574

Michelle A. Scianni, Michelle.A.Scianni@aexp.com, +1.212.640.5574

