Ameresco Wins Environmental Initiatives Award at The 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

Leading Cleantech Integrator receives recognition for second year in a row for establishing United States Southeast’s largest floating solar plant at Fort Bragg

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonreduction—Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, has been named a winner of the Environmental Initiatives Award by the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for the second year in a row for establishing United States Southeast’s largest floating solar plant in a collaborative partnership with Duke Energy at Fort Bragg. Last year, Ameresco received SEAL’s 2022 Business Sustainability Award for its work at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School, which is Canada’s first carbon neutral school.





As a winner of the Environmental Initiatives Award, Ameresco was honored for the implementation of the United States Southeast’s largest floating solar plant and Ameresco’s first-ever floating solar photovoltaic (PV) system installation. Ameresco and Duke Energy worked together to implement a variety of energy efficiency upgrades, such as updated boilers, HVAC, lighting, and water conservation measures. In the first year alone, the project will result in utility cost savings of over $2 million with a 7% reduction in site energy use and a 20% reduction of water use.

The SEAL Awards are an environmental advocacy organization that acknowledges companies worldwide that make measurable contributions to sustainability efforts and develop ground-breaking initiatives that positively impact the environment. The SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award honors companies specific environmental and sustainability initiatives over the course of 2023. The award is judged based on impact metrics, the unique innovation of the initiative and how best practices from the initiative can be used going forward.

“We are proud of our partnership and collaboration with the U.S. Army and Duke Energy in making Fort Bragg the Southeast’s largest floating solar plant and marking Ameresco’s first-ever floating PV system installation,” said Nicole Bulgarino, Ameresco EVP and General Manager of Federal Solutions. “Ameresco is committed to providing our customers with renewable and energy efficiency solutions that are individualized to suit their most immediate needs. Thank you to The SEAL Awards for recognizing our efforts with Fort Bragg as a prime example of meeting our customers’ tailored sustainable endeavors.”

The 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards honors companies, organizations and people in four different categories, including Environmental Initiatives, Sustainable Product, Sustainable Service and Sustainable Innovation. For a full list of winners from The 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, visit: https://sealawards.com/sustainability-award-2023/.

To learn more about the solar solutions offered by Ameresco, visit https://www.ameresco.com/solution-solar-power/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About SEAL Awards

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our corporate sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns. For more information, visit: www.sealawards.com.

