Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming September Conferences

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleanenergy—Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

On September 10, 2021, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President, Distributed Energy Systems, Michael Bakas, will participate in a panel at the Barclays Energy Conference at 8:35am ET.

On September 15, 2021, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, and Executive Vice President, Distributed Energy Systems, Michael Bakas, will participate in the Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. 2021 Spraberry to Mayberry: Natural Gas Virtual Conference. The company presentation will start at 10:30am ET. Management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

On September 28, 2021, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, Federal Solutions, Nicole Bulgarino, will participate in the Oppenheimer’s ESG Summit. The panel will take place at 12:20pm ET. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

