AMCON Distributing Company Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMCON Distributing Company (“AMCON” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based Convenience and Foodservice Distributor, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $0.89 on net income available to common shareholders of $0.5 million for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“ Labor shortages, supply chain issues, inflation, volatility in energy prices, and the impact of rising interest rates continue to present challenges for our business. AMCON’s customer-centric philosophy is a competitive advantage in this economic environment, as our customers rely on our ability to deliver a timely flow of goods and services,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, “ We welcome our new team members and customers from our recently announced acquisition of Burklund Distributors, Inc. AMCON is committed to pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities in the Convenience Distributor and Foodservice sectors.”

“ Foodservice, technology platforms, and associated staffing for these strategic areas are a central focus for our management team,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Plummer added, “ We are actively expanding our geographic reach to better serve our customers as they grow their store footprints.”

Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer said, “ At March 31, 2024, our shareholders’ equity was $108.0 million. We continue to maintain a strong liquidity position and recent amendments to our bank credit facilities provided additional flexibility to pursue our strategic objectives that materialized during the quarter.” Mr. Schmaderer also added, “ We continue to invest in the completion of our 175,000 square foot distribution facility in Springfield, Missouri. In addition, we are also deploying capital in enhanced foodservice capabilities in our recently purchased 250,000 square foot facility in Colorado City, Colorado.”

AMCON, and its subsidiaries Team Sledd, LLC and Henry’s Foods, Inc., is a leading Convenience and Foodservice Distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with twelve (12) distribution centers in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, AMCON operates fourteen (14) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023 March September 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 951,521 $ 790,931 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $2.3 million at March 2024 and $2.4 million at September 2023 66,881,140 70,878,420 Inventories, net 121,324,279 158,582,816 Income taxes receivable 844,730 1,854,484 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,244,494 13,564,056 Total current assets 205,246,164 245,670,707 Property and equipment, net 94,475,740 80,607,451 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 22,830,252 23,173,287 Goodwill 5,778,325 5,778,325 Other intangible assets, net 5,016,084 5,284,935 Other assets 2,810,304 2,914,495 Total assets $ 336,156,869 $ 363,429,200 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 51,726,762 $ 43,099,326 Accrued expenses 12,661,273 14,922,279 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 5,371,550 8,886,529 Current operating lease liabilities 6,031,117 6,063,048 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,485,028 1,955,065 Current mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,812,558 1,703,604 Total current liabilities 82,088,288 76,629,851 Credit facilities 99,194,708 140,437,989 Deferred income tax liability, net 5,071,404 4,917,960 Long-term operating lease liabilities 17,106,256 17,408,758 Long-term debt, less current maturities 16,045,738 11,675,439 Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest, less current portion 8,012,406 7,787,227 Other long-term liabilities 686,435 402,882 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 630,362 shares outstanding at March 2024 and 608,689 shares outstanding at September 2023 9,648 9,431 Additional paid-in capital 33,160,639 30,585,388 Retained earnings 106,053,510 104,846,438 Treasury stock at cost (31,272,163 ) (31,272,163 ) Total shareholders’ equity 107,951,634 104,169,094 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 336,156,869 $ 363,429,200

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 For the three months ended March For the six months ended March 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales (including excise taxes of $127.4 and $130.9 million, and $265.5 and $261.3 million, respectively) $ 601,877,306 $ 584,993,848 $ 1,246,836,380 $ 1,150,983,356 Cost of sales 559,566,439 543,861,287 1,161,224,591 1,074,881,211 Gross profit 42,310,867 41,132,561 85,611,789 76,102,145 Selling, general and administrative expenses 36,677,814 33,996,988 73,936,491 62,376,176 Depreciation and amortization 2,289,390 1,807,753 4,508,558 2,878,639 38,967,204 35,804,741 78,445,049 65,254,815 Operating income 3,343,663 5,327,820 7,166,740 10,847,330 Other expense (income): Interest expense 2,247,737 2,169,541 4,559,250 3,863,698 Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 134,389 221,030 334,133 166,114 Other (income), net (191,006 ) (173,725 ) (754,147 ) (227,257 ) 2,191,120 2,216,846 4,139,236 3,802,555 Income from operations before income taxes 1,152,543 3,110,974 3,027,504 7,044,775 Income tax expense 613,000 1,045,400 1,417,000 2,350,200 Net income available to common shareholders $ 539,543 $ 2,065,574 $ 1,610,504 $ 4,694,575 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 0.90 $ 3.53 $ 2.69 $ 8.04 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 0.89 $ 3.49 $ 2.66 $ 7.94 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 600,161 585,885 597,879 583,725 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 608,029 592,448 605,917 591,249 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.46 $ 5.18 $ 0.64 $ 5.36

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders’ Equity for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2023 Balance, January 1, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 29,357,154 $ 96,212,704 $ 94,712,002 Dividends on common stock, $.18 per share — — — — — (111,220 ) (111,220 ) Compensation expense related to equity-based awards — — — — 409,412 — 409,412 Net income available to common shareholders — — — — — 2,065,574 2,065,574 Balance, March 31, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 29,766,566 $ 98,167,058 $ 97,075,768 THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2024 Balance, January 1, 2024 964,945 $ 9,648 (334,583 ) $ (31,272,163 ) $ 32,521,091 $ 105,627,432 $ 106,886,008 Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share — — — — — (113,465 ) (113,465 ) Compensation expense related to equity-based awards — — — — 639,548 — 639,548 Net income available to common shareholders — — — — — 539,543 539,543 Balance, March 31, 2024 964,945 $ 9,648 (334,583 ) $ (31,272,163 ) $ 33,160,639 $ 106,053,510 $ 107,951,634

Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2023 Balance, October 1, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,903,201 $ 96,784,353 $ 92,829,435 Dividends on common stock, $5.36 per share — — — — — (3,311,870 ) (3,311,870 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 26,263 263 — — 2,863,365 — 2,863,628 Net income available to common shareholders — — — — — 4,694,575 4,694,575 Balance, March 31, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 29,766,566 $ 98,167,058 $ 97,075,768 SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2024 Balance, October 1, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (334,583 ) $ (31,272,163 ) $ 30,585,388 $ 104,846,438 $ 104,169,094 Dividends on common stock, $0.64 per share — — — — — (403,432 ) (403,432 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 21,673 217 — — 2,575,251 — 2,575,468 Net income available to common shareholders — — — — — 1,610,504 1,610,504 Balance, March 31, 2024 964,945 $ 9,648 (334,583 ) $ (31,272,163 ) $ 33,160,639 $ 106,053,510 $ 107,951,634

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 March March 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,610,504 $ 4,694,575 Adjustments to reconcile net income available to common shareholders to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 4,239,707 2,732,312 Amortization 268,851 146,327 (Gain) loss on sales of property and equipment (105,505 ) (133,159 ) Equity-based compensation 1,210,685 1,061,383 Deferred income taxes 153,444 989,702 Provision for credit losses (133,707 ) (378,302 ) Inventory allowance 22,413 (6,947 ) Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 334,133 166,114 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,130,987 5,097,281 Inventories 37,236,124 19,843,973 Prepaid and other current assets (1,680,438 ) (411,185 ) Other assets 104,191 (275,796 ) Accounts payable 9,475,057 10,457,273 Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses (4,402,600 ) (1,094,009 ) Other long-term liabilities 283,553 116,896 Income taxes payable and receivable 1,009,754 (59,527 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 53,757,153 42,946,911 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (11,084,390 ) (2,760,586 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 234,278 137,500 Acquisition of Henry’s — (54,958,637 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (10,850,112 ) (57,581,723 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 1,128,853,805 1,184,888,842 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (1,170,097,086 ) (1,173,087,034 ) Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt — 7,000,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (1,099,738 ) (504,941 ) Dividends on common stock (403,432 ) (3,311,870 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (42,746,451 ) 14,984,997 Net change in cash 160,590 350,185 Cash, beginning of period 790,931 431,576 Cash, end of period $ 951,521 $ 781,761 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 4,568,790 $ 3,527,737 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds 194,902 1,419,354 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ 167,913 $ 132,876 Purchase of property financed with debt 8,000,000 — Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting of equity-based awards 1,296,372 2,044,805

