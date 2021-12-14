Altice USA Announces Government Affairs Leadership Update

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Lee Schroeder, Altice USA’s Executive Vice President of Government & Community Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer, will be leaving the company in July 2022.

The Community Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer roles will be assumed by Lisa Gonzalez Anselmo, Altice USA’s Executive Vice President of Communications, and she will continue to report to the company’s CEO Dexter Goei. The company will look to appoint a new head of Government Affairs.

“ Lee has been a tremendous and invaluable asset to the Altice USA team from the beginning, and I thank Lee for her leadership and guidance as the company established itself in the U.S. market,” said Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei. “ I am also grateful that Lee will continue to lead our Government Affairs team over the next few months, and I look forward to working with her to transition these responsibilities to a new leader in the near future.”

Goei continued: “ I am also pleased that Lisa will be taking on an expanded role as EVP of Communications & Community Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer. Lisa has always been passionate about our D&I program and our community affairs work, and her close partnership with Lee in these areas make her the perfect fit to lead these important and growing initiatives.”

Said Lee Schroeder: “ My time at Altice USA included some of the most pivotal and fulfilling moments in my career, and I have so much respect for Dexter, the entire leadership team, my direct teams, and all my colleagues at the company, who I have no doubt will continue to do great things for the industry and our customers. I am confident that we will find an excellent leader for our Government Affairs team and that our Community and D&I groups will continue to thrive under Lisa’s guidance.”

Added Lisa Gonzalez Anselmo: “ Having a diverse and inclusive culture is of paramount importance for Altice USA, and I am incredibly proud of our D&I program and the work we have done thus far to ensure we are creating a safe and positive environment for all people throughout our company. Our community programs are also key to helping Altice USA make a difference in the many communities we serve, and I’m excited to help lead both these groups in their next chapter.”

Altice USA’s D&I efforts have been recognized in the telecommunications industry and beyond, receiving accolades from DiversityInc and NAMIC and a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for the last two years.

