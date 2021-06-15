AllStripes Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2021 – companies that are shaping industries from healthcare to retail and many more.

This year’s cohort includes representation from 26 economies on six continents with reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

AllStripes, a healthcare technology company dedicated to unlocking new treatments for people affected by rare diseases, made it to the selection for its contributions in the field of health.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AllStripes, a healthcare technology company dedicated to accelerating research for patients with rare diseases, was selected from hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers” of 2021. AllStripes has developed a technology platform that generates FDA-ready evidence to accelerate rare disease research and drug development, as well as a patient application that empowers patients and families to securely participate in treatment research online and benefit from their own medical data, all at no cost to participants.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Past winners include Google, Twitter, Flatiron Health and Color Genomics.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, Nancy Yu, co-founder and chief executive officer of AllStripes, will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. AllStripes will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

“We’re excited to welcome AllStripes to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “AllStripes and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

“Rare diseases impact 1 in 10 people globally, and yet there are only treatments available for 5% of these 7,000 conditions. Since AllStripes’ founding in 2017, we have been committed to advancing drug development for rare disease patients worldwide,” said Nancy Yu, co-founder and chief executive officer of AllStripes. “By providing our free, easy-to-use platform we enable families affected by rare disease to access their own medical data and records and become active participants in the creation of future treatments for their conditions. Today, we are the leading patient-centered, regulatory-grade, real world evidence platform focused on rare disease drug development. It is a tremendous honor for AllStripes to be acknowledged as a 2021 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.”

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.

About AllStripes: AllStripes is a healthcare technology company dedicated to unlocking new treatments for people affected by rare diseases. AllStripes has developed a technology platform that generates FDA-ready evidence to accelerate rare disease research and drug development, as well as a patient application that empowers patients and families to securely participate in treatment research online and benefit from their own medical data. AllStripes was founded by CEO Nancy Yu and technology developer Onno Faber, following his diagnosis and journey with the rare disease neurofibromatosis type 2. The company is backed by Lux Capital, Spark Capital, Maveron, Village Global, Garuda Ventures and a number of angel investors. For more information, visit www.allstripes.com.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

