Alight to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”) today announced it will release first quarter results before market open on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, and management will subsequently discuss the results on a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at Events & Presentations.





Details of Webcast:

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast and replay: Events & Presentations

A replay of the call will be available on the Company website, and through Wednesday, May 22, 2024 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 1127263.

About Alight Solutions



Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth, and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Cohen



Investor.Relations@alight.com

Media Contacts:

Mariana Fischbach



mariana.fischbach@alight.com