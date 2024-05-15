Otus Awarded Prestigious ISTE Seal for Excellence in Educational Technology

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Edtech—Otus is proud to announce that it has been awarded the ISTE Seal in the Platform category, recognizing the company’s commitment to providing exceptional educational technology that meets rigorous standards for quality, accessibility, and inclusivity.





This esteemed certification from the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) distinguishes Otus as a leader in the K-12 educational technology space. The ISTE Seal is a testament to products that not only enhance teaching and learning but also support scalable, equitable learning experiences through evidence-based, high-impact pedagogical practices.

“Earning the ISTE Seal is a tremendous honor for the entire Otus team, but especially for our Delivery team who works hard daily to provide K-12 schools with a world-class product,” said Chris Hull, Co-Founder and President of Otus. “It reaffirms our dedication to empowering educators and students with a tool that truly supports their success. As a former teacher, I’ve always believed in the transformative power of technology to enhance education, and this recognition underscores our commitment to creating tools that are not only effective but inclusive and accessible.”

The ISTE Seal indicates that Otus promotes critical technology skills, supports appropriate technology use, incorporates digital pedagogy, and aligns closely with ISTE Standards. The Seal is awarded only to products that have been thoroughly evaluated and have demonstrated their capacity to excel in quality and performance. The full ISTE Seal Review Findings Report, detailing the comprehensive evaluations and insights into Otus’ performance, provides an in-depth understanding of the product’s impact and effectiveness.

As Otus continues to innovate and support the educational community, this recognition by ISTE further underscores its reputation as a trustworthy choice for educators aiming to enrich student learning experiences and outcomes.

About Otus

Otus significantly improves the way we support students by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to gather, visualize, and act on student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student’s growth. Otus has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at Otus.com.

