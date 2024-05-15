Handdii Holdings Inc. Secures Strategic Investment by Johns Lyng Group to Meet Rising Demand for Managed Repair

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Handdii Holdings Inc. (“handdii”), a pioneer in digital property claims, today announces strategic investment by Johns Lyng Group (“JLG”), a leading provider of integrated building services and restoration solutions. This investment comes as the demand for trusted, quality providers in insurance property repair is on the rise.

Amidst increasing pressure on insurance companies to manage growing claims costs while ensuring quality construction services for policyholders, the $100 billion U.S. industry is turning towards managed repair services at an accelerated rate. handdii, with its cutting-edge digital platform for policyholders, not only streamlines the claims process and controls costs for insurance firms but also offers peace of mind through its robust managed network of local contractors spanning 38 states.

Establishing itself in the U.S. in 2019 through the acquisition of Steamatic Inc. and significantly growing that presence with the 2021 acquisition of Reconstruction Experts, JLG has strategically expanded its operations, now boasting 33 business partners across 51 locations in 5 states, and a growing affiliate network nationwide.

This newfound partnership between handdii and JLG will effectively double the combined contractor field force, enhancing both parties’ service capabilities. The investment will empower handdii to tap into JLG’s resources and support, enabling the expansion of operations and enriching service offerings in the competitive U.S. market. Simultaneously, Johns Lyng Group will leverage its expertise in restoration and construction services to drive growth and development in the region.

Christie Downs, CEO & Co-Founder of handdii said: “We are delighted to enter into this strategic alliance with Johns Lyng Group. This investment not only aligns with our core competencies but also signifies our shared commitment to driving positive change and advancement in the property insurance claims sector.”

By pooling their strengths, Johns Lyng Group and handdii aim to accelerate their growth trajectories, deliver exceptional services, and solidify their presence in the competitive market landscape.

About Handdii

handdii provides a cutting-edge digital repair network solution to the insurance industry, streamlining property claims. Their proprietary platform connects and simplifies the workflow between insurance companies and their customers, utilizing a pre-qualified network of local contractors. handdii prioritizes cost and timeliness control, offers transparency in the repair process, and delivers a convenient and delightful experience for all parties involved. Operating in the United States and Australia since 2019, handdii partners with both top-tier and regional insurance companies in both markets. For more information, visit handdii.com.

About Johns Lyng Group

Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG) is an integrated building services group delivering building and restoration services across Australia and the US. JLG’s core business is built on its ability to rebuild and restore a variety of properties and contents after damage by insured events including impact, weather and fire events. Beginning in 1953, JLG has grown into an international business with over 2,300 employees servicing a diversified client base comprising major insurance companies, commercial enterprises, local and state governments, body corporates/owners’ corporations and retail customers. JLG defines itself by delivering exceptional customer service outcomes every time.

