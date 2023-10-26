Aktivolabs Gourab Mukherjee to Present at the 2023 ITC 3rd Annual Conference

HIPAA compliant Digital Health Science company debuts the chance to win Lululemon gift cards in the Aktivo Score® contest where conference attendees will compete for the highest Aktivo Score® gained throughout the show.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aktivolabs announced today the company will be exhibiting and presenting at the largest insurtech event in the world, ITC Las Vegas. Leaders of the digital health sciences and Insure-tech spaces gather October 31 – 3 November 2023 to discuss changes in the industry, improving health care data, affordability, and accessibility, Aktivolabs will be an exhibitor, and Chief Executive Gourab Mukherjee, a popular subject matter expert in digital health sciences, will be speaking on 1st November at 2.20 PM.

GET YOUR FIT ON AND GET SCORED. Visit #ITCVegas2023 Booth 3240. Enter to WIN a Lululemon gift card in our Aktivo Score® contest where you will compete with other conference attendees for the highest Aktivo Score® gained throughout the show.

“We are excited to present and exhibit at the 2023 ITC 3rd Annual Conference,” says Gourab Mukherjee, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Aktivolabs. “We look forward to sharing about our annual growth and announcing a new partnership and our latest product.”

Aktivolabs is a digital health science platform on a mission to help the US population better understand and manage and reduce their risk of chronic diseases through individualizing digital health journeys. The company enables the ability to enjoy healthier and happier lives with tools that are affordable, accessible, and easy to use.

The Aktivolabs current product portfolio includes the Aktivo Score®, Aktivo® Mind, Glucolife and Goodbiome.

Aktivo Score® helps individuals measure their health risks and helps lower the probability of chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disease. It is a digital biomarker for health and longevity and a guide to maintaining a healthy physical lifestyle for long-term health. The Aktivo Score® is calculated every day by using Aktivo’s proprietary and scientifically derived algorithm that analyzes the amount of exercise, light physical activities, sedentary behavior and sleep.

Aktivo® Mind is an application (APP) digitizing various aspects of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy.

Glucolife is an application (APP) for diabetes management, and fiber nutritional scores.

Goodbiome derived microbiome and high-dimensional composition data of the gut forms a core part of Aktivolabs' intellectual property which will examine cutting edge technologies tied to population health using the same principle of scale and affordability.

ITC Vegas is the world’s largest insurtech event – offering unparalleled access to the most comprehensive and global gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents. Over the course of three days, the industry will convene to showcase new innovations, to learn how to increase productivity and reduce costs, and ultimately to enrich the lives of policyholders. Incredible and impactful networking and growth opportunities are just some of the hallmarks of an ITC event. – Schedule a meeting with Aktivolabs here or stop by 3240.

We look forward to seeing you at ITC VEGAS 2023!

Aktivolabs is currently on track for Series B investment early 2024. For more information, please contact IR@aktivolabs.com

Aktivolabs will be presenting and exhibiting at ITC Las Vegas Oct 31, 2023. To meet the team, please register here.

Founded in 2017 by medical doctors and data scientists, Aktivolabs is on a mission to prevent chronic diseases globally. Our real-time digital health platform empowers enterprises & governments to build scalable, evidence-based health & well-being solutions. Clients include the world’s largest Insurance companies, health super-apps, large employers, consumer products companies, and enterprise-level corporations. Aktivolabs investors include Mitsui & Co., SEEDS Capital (the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore), and Adaptive Capital Partners. The company is headquartered in Singapore with offices in New York, Cambridge and India. To learn more, please visit the website www.aktivolabs.com.

