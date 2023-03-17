Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. Reports 2022 Results

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIMO #5G–Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, today announced results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Key Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $41.7 million, increased 1% sequentially from third quarter 2022, and decreased 17% year-over-year

Gross margin of 46.1% was up from 39.8% in the third quarter 2022 and up from 41.1% in fourth quarter 2021

Total operating expenses of $27.0 million compared to $33.1 million in third quarter 2022, and $37.5 million for fourth quarter 2021

Net loss of $11.3 million, compared to a net loss of $23.3 million in third quarter 2022, and a net loss of $19.6 million for fourth quarter 2021

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) was a loss of $5.0 million compared to a loss of $10.0 million in third quarter 2022 and a loss of $8.0 million in fourth quarter 2021

Loss per share was 15 cents, compared to loss per share of 32 cents in third quarter 2022 and a loss per share of 27 cents in fourth quarter 2021

Key 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $167.3 million decreased 6% year-over-year

Gross margin of 39.7% was down from 44.0% in 2021

Total operating expenses of $134.4 million compared to $139.3 million in 2021

Net loss of $85.4 million, compared to a net loss of $70.5 million for 2021

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) was a loss of $45.2 million compared to a loss of $29.1 million in 2021

Loss per share was $1.17 compared to a loss per share of $1.09 in 2021



Improved Operating Margins and Expense Control Drive Continued Adjusted EBITDA Improvement

Adjusted EBITDA improved from a loss of $18.0 million in Q122 to a loss of $5.0 million in Q422 as a result of higher gross margins due to product mix and lower operating expenses recorded as a result of the reductions in headcount.

Summary Results of Operations Adjusted for Share-based Compensation, Depreciation, Amortization and Restructuring costs ($ in thousands) Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 2022 Revenue $ 37,564 $ 46,945 $ 41,094 $ 41,656 $ 167,259 Gross Profit 12,069 18,828 16,336 19,207 66,440 Gross Margin 32.1% 40.1% 39.8% 46.1% 39.7% Adjusted Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) (1) 29,608 28,977 25,114 23,719 107,418 Adjusted Loss from Operations (Non-GAAP) (2) (17,539) (10,149) (8,778) (4,512) (40,978) Other expense, net (506) (2,126) (1,177) (452) (4,261) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (3) $ (18,045) $ (12,275) $ (9,955) $ (4,964) $ (45,239) (1) The following table presents the reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 2022 Total Operating Expenses $ 37,293 $ 37,103 $ 33,094 $ 26,959 $ 134,449 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expense (6,564) (6,972) (5,863) (1,732) (21,131) Depreciation and amortization (1,121) (1,154) (1,173) (1,174) (4,622) Restructuring – – (944) (334) (1,278) Adjusted Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 29,608 $ 28,977 $ 25,114 $ 23,719 $ 107,418 (2) The following table presents the reconciliation of Loss from Operations the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Loss from Operations (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 2022 Loss from Operations $ (25,224) $ (18,275) $ (16,758) $ (7,752) $ (68,009) Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expense 6,564 6,972 5,863 1,732 21,131 Depreciation and amortization 1,121 1,154 1,173 1,174 4,622 Restructuring – – 944 334 1,278 Adjusted Loss from Operations (Non-GAAP) $ (17,539) $ (10,149) $ (8,778) $ (4,512) $ (40,978) (3) The following table presents the reconciliation of Net loss the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 2022 Net loss $ (29,738) $ (21,017) $ (23,314) $ (11,313) $ (85,382) Adjusted for: Interest expense 4,568 4,207 4,296 7,323 20,394 Income tax benefit (103) (112) 163 (145) (197) Depreciation and amortization 1,121 1,154 1,173 1,174 4,622 EBITDA $ (24,152) $ (15,768) $ (17,682) $ (2,961) $ (60,563) Share-based compensation expense 6,564 6,972 5,863 1,731 21,130 Change in fair value of warrant liability and derivatives (457) (3,479) 920 (4,069) (7,085) Restructuring costs – – 944 335 1,279 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (18,045) $ (12,275) $ (9,955) $ (4,964) $ (45,239)

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with US generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this report are labeled as “non-GAAP measure.”

AIRSPAN NETWORKS HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except for share data) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,253 $ 62,937 Restricted cash 34 185 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $647 and $309 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 46,565 57,980 Inventory 18,556 17,217 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,289 18,833 Total current assets 89,697 157,152 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,351 7,741 Goodwill 13,641 13,641 Intangible assets, net 5,302 6,438 Right-of-use assets, net 5,697 6,585 Other non-current assets 3,407 3,942 Total assets $ 125,095 $ 195,499 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,173 $ 29,709 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,243 26,967 Deferred revenue 2,892 2,902 Senior term loan, current portion 40,529 3,187 Subordinated debt 11,119 10,577 Subordinated term loan – related party 41,528 – Convertible debt 43,928 – Current portion of long-term debt 259 275 Total current liabilities 198,671 73,617 Subordinated term loan – related party – 37,991 Senior term loan – 37,876 Convertible debt – 41,343 Other long-term liabilities 7,223 20,924 Total liabilities 205,894 211,751 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 74,283,026 and 72,335,952 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 770,427 749,592 Accumulated deficit (851,233 ) (765,851 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (80,799 ) (16,252 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 125,095 $ 195,499

AIRSPAN NETWORKS HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except for share data) Three Months Ended



December 31, Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Products and software licenses $ 34,934 $ 44,685 $ 148,922 $ 151,172 Maintenance, warranty and services 6,722 5,692 18,337 26,111 Total revenues 41,656 50,377 167,259 177,283 Cost of revenues: Products and software licenses 20,588 28,837 95,335 95,442 Maintenance, warranty and services 1,861 849 5,484 3,870 Total cost of revenues 22,449 29,686 100,819 99,312 Gross profit 19,207 20,691 66,440 77,971 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,133 15,923 61,377 63,350 Sales and marketing 5,028 8,682 30,587 33,839 General and administrative 8,179 12,631 40,070 40,878 Amortization of intangibles 284 294 1,136 1,191 Restructuring costs 335 – 1,279 – Total operating expenses 26,959 37,530 134,449 139,258 Loss from operations (7,752 ) (16,839 ) (68,009 ) (61,287 ) Interest expense, net (7,323 ) (4,233 ) (20,394 ) (12,813 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability and derivatives, net 4,069 895 7,085 4,116 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — 2,096 Other (expense) income, net (452 ) (743 ) (4,261 ) (3,328 ) Loss before income taxes (11,458 ) (20,920 ) (85,579 ) (71,216 ) Income tax (expense) benefit, net 145 1,314 197 690 Net loss $ (11,313 ) $ (19,606 ) $ (85,382 ) $ (70,526 ) Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 74,108,665 72,183,563 72,782,773 64,509,718

AIRSPAN NETWORKS HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, except for share data) Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (85,382 ) $ (70,526 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,622 4,294 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt (16 ) (14 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt – (2,096 ) Change in fair value of warrants and derivatives (7,085 ) (7,940 ) Non-cash debt waiver and amendment fees 3,321 – Share-based compensation expense 21,130 10,577 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment – 22 Bad debt expense 638 289 Total adjustments 22,610 5,132 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 10,777 12,352 (Increase) decrease in inventory (1,339 ) (5,198 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,544 (6,547 ) Increase in other operating assets 535 (105 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (3,536 ) (10,790 ) Increase in deferred revenue (10 ) (4,619 ) Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,418 4,429 Increase in other long-term liabilities (5,728 ) 616 Increase in accrued interest on long-term debt 10,947 8,571 Net cash used in operating activities (47,164 ) (66,685 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,096 ) (6,033 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,096 ) (6,033 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments under senior term loan (5,280 ) – Payment for taxes withheld on stock awards (295 ) – Proceeds from the Business Combination, issuance of convertible debt and PIPE financing, net of issuance costs paid – 115,501 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options – 1,074 Proceeds from the sale of Series H stock, net – 505 Proceeds from the issuance of Series H warrants – 142 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,575 ) 117,222 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (55,835 ) 44,504 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 63,122 18,618 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 7,287 $ 63,122

The following tables present the reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Net loss $ (11,313 ) $ (23,314 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 7,323 4,296 Income tax (benefit) expense, net (145 ) 163 Depreciation and amortization 1,174 1,173 EBITDA (2,961 ) (17,682 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,731 5,863 Change in fair value of warrant liability and derivatives (4,069 ) 920 ) Restructuring costs 335 944 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,964 ) $ (9,955 )

Three Months Ended



December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 Net loss $ (11,313 ) $ (19,606 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 7,323 4,233 Income tax (benefit) expense, net (145 (1,314 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,174 1,177 EBITDA (2,961 ) (15,510 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,731 8,427 Change in fair value of warrant liability and derivatives (4,069 ) (895 ) Restructuring costs 335 – Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,964 ) $ (7,978 )

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 Net loss $ (85,382 ) $ (70,526 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 20,394 12,813 Income tax (benefit) expense, net (197 ) (690 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,622 4,294 EBITDA (60,563 ) (54,109 ) Share-based compensation expense 21,130 10,577 Change in fair value of warrant liability and derivatives (7,085 ) (7,940 ) Restructuring costs 1,279 – Transaction costs allocated to the warrants – 3,824 Management Incentive Plan expense related to Business Combination – 18,513 Adjusted EBITDA $ (45,239 ) $ (29,135 )

