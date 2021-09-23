Home Business Wire Agilent Announces Cash Dividend of 19.4 Cents per Share
Business Wire

Agilent Announces Cash Dividend of 19.4 Cents per Share

di Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$A #Agilent–Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that a quarterly dividend of 19.4 cents per share of common stock will be paid on Oct. 27, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 5, 2021.

The timing and amounts of future dividends are subject to determination and approval by Agilent’s board of directors.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding the company’s dividend program and future payment obligations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Parmeet Ahuja

+1 408-345-8948

parmeet_ahuja@agilent.com

Media Contact:
Tom Beermann

+1 408 386 5892

tom.beermann@agilent.com

Articoli correlati

June Homes Emerges From Stealth With $50 Million in Funding to Fix the Antiquated Apartment Rental Experience for Tenants & Landlords

Business Wire Business Wire -
SoftBank Ventures Asia leads Series B following a 2.5x increase in tenant growth quarter over quarter NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June Homes,...
Continua a leggere

Elastic Announces Capabilities to Optimize Search Experiences for Users and Simplify Data Ingestion and Analysis

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enabling users to create powerful web search experiences with the general availability of the Elastic App Search web crawler Delivering...
Continua a leggere

Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic App Search Web Crawler and New Customization Features for Workplace Search in Elastic Enterprise Search

Business Wire Business Wire -
Simplifying Content Ingestion and Optimizing Search Experience for Users Delivering powerful new search experiences for any use case with the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

June Homes Emerges From Stealth With $50 Million in Funding to Fix the Antiquated...

Business Wire