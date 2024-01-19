Aerobotix named one of Alabama’s top employers

Robotics company honored on Business Alabama’s Best Companies to Work For annual list

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aerobotix, a leading robotics integrator for the aerospace and defense industries, was recently named by Business Alabama magazine as one of the 2023 Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. This annual program, created by Business Alabama and Best Companies Group, is in its fourteenth year.





The survey-based awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Alabama, benefiting the economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 40 companies. Aerobotix was included in the small-to-medium category for employers with fewer than 300 employees.

“We’re proud that Aerobotix employees are happy employees, and we work hard to keep it that way,” said Keith Pfeifer, Aerobotix president and engineering manager. “Our company strives to create a rewarding environment, and opportunities for team members to work on exciting, cutting-edge projects with our U.S. and global partners. Aerobotix also takes pride in supporting employees’ professional development, and in recruiting U.S. military veterans, whose expertise is a strong fit for our aerospace and defense customers.”

Companies from across the state completed a two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. The first part evaluated each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Alabama, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The full list of 2023 honorees can be found here. For more information on the awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesAL.com.

About Aerobotix

Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Aerobotix is an innovative leader in robotic solutions for the aerospace and defense industries. The company specializes in the creation of cutting-edge automated robotic solutions for high-value, high-precision components, aircraft and vehicles. Aerobotix has more than 130 robotic systems installed in the U.S. and abroad, providing exceptional results and savings for our clients.

