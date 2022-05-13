Advanced Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences.

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communication Conference



Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022



Presentation time: 1:10 pm ET

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference



Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference



Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022



Presentation time: 12:05 pm ET

R.W. Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Service Conference



Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022



Presentation time: 2:00 pm ET

A live webcast of the presentation at the J.P. Morgan conference will be available on Advanced Energy’s investors web page at ir.advancedenergy.com. To participate in these conferences, please contact a representative of those firms.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

