Adobe to Announce Q4 and FY2023 Earnings Results on December 13

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, followed by a conference call with investors at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.


Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

