Adesso Launches Gyration Security Solutions

Rebrands Gyration to security-based solutions – cameras and network video recorders; All Gyration cameras and network video recorders are NDAA compliant with select models also being TAA compliant

WALNUT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adesso® Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of computer peripherals to schools, corporate entities, and the government, announces the launch of Gyration® security solutions. All Gyration products are compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), allowing the cameras to be installed on federal properties or properties of federally funded entities. Select models are made in Taiwan and compliant with the Trade Agreement Act (TAA), therefore available for U.S. federal government purchase.





The Gyration product line will initially include bullet, dome, and turret-style cameras, ranging from 2MP, 4MP, and 8MP, as well as 4, 8, 16, and 32-port network video recorders (NVRs). The Gyration products come with a free monitoring app for smartphones, tablets and desktop computers. Gyration will introduce, in the near future, a Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) that will provide an interface between edge computing and the cloud access to your security system.

“We are excited to announce the rebranding of Gyration to provide professional security solutions,” said Allen Ku, president of Adesso. “Gyration security solutions is a natural outgrowth of Adesso’s experience designing cutting-edge webcams and document cameras, and Gyration’s experience with user-interface devices. Gyration’s CyberView products are the first new products since we acquired the brand and introduces Adesso to the security industry.”

Gyration security cameras are designed for indoor or outdoor applications. The cameras, from basic to intelligent models, come equipped with fixed or varifocal lens options to capture various viewing angles based on surveillance needs. Intelligent camera models come with smart perimeter protection, including crossline, intrusion, enter/exit area; as well as face capture. Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology allows the cameras to capture crisp and clear images in most lighting environments. Each camera also has a built-in Micro SD slot for edge storage.

Gyration NVRs offer high-quality recording for your surveillance needs, providing 4K resolution; Ultra 265/H.265/H.264 compression; simultaneous HDMI and VGA output; and supporting Gyration’s VSaaS.

“With Adesso’s understanding of video cameras, video surveillance is a logical extension to its existing production lines,” said Oliver Zhang, vice president of sales and marketing for Gyration. “As the surveillance market heads toward cloud technology and artificial intelligence, we see a much greater need for secure video surveillance. Being a long-time supplier to the government sector, Adesso’s familiarity with federal regulations and its experience in product design and supply chain management will help alleviate these concerns.”

Please visit www.gyration.com for more information.

About Adesso:



Founded in 1994, Adesso has become a leading design manufacturer and supplier to schools, corporate entities and the government, for computer peripherals and mobile accessories, including webcams, document cameras, keyboards, mice, trackballs, headsets, docking stations, wireless chargers, graphic tablets, barcode scanners, receipt printers, cash drawer, and TAA compliant products. Adesso’s products are available through distributors, such as Synnex, Ingram Micro, and D&H, and resellers including CDW, Mall, Zones, Connection, Insight, SHI, Staples, and Office Depot.

