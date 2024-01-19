Aderant Receives SOC 2 Examination Reports for vi by Aderant and Expert Sierra Platforms

Examination reaffirms business management software provider’s reputation as a leader in security, availability, and confidentiality.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlanta—Aderant, a leading global business management software provider for law firms, today announced its successful completion of a SOC 2® Type II examination, resulting in earning the company the SOC 2® Type II Report with no exceptions noted for its vi by Aderant and Expert Sierra Saas platforms. Compliance with SOC 2® Type II requirements indicates that Aderant has effectively implemented information controls to ensure security, availability, and confidentiality that meet the entity’s objectives.





The latest successful examination for Aderant is part of an ongoing checks and balances process that Aderant has implemented to ensure the latest advancements in data protection and security controls are provided to clients.

The key areas evaluated included:

Security – Information and systems are protected against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems that could compromise the availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information or systems and affect the entity’s ability to meet its objectives.

– Information and systems are protected against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems that could compromise the availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information or systems and affect the entity’s ability to meet its objectives. Availability – Information and systems are available for operation and use to meet the entity’s objectives.

– Information and systems are available for operation and use to meet the entity’s objectives. Confidentiality – Information designated as confidential is protected to meet the entity’s objectives.

The SOC 2® Type II examination was conducted by leading compliance assessor Schellman & Company, LLC, a licensed certified public accounting firm providing IT examination and compliance attestations. By engaging Schellman & Company, LLC to perform an examination, Aderant can effectively respond to the needs of its clients.

Created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2® Type II examination is tailored for businesses of all sizes, irrespective of industry and scale. Its primary goal is to safeguard the personal assets of both potential and existing customers. SOC 2® Type II reports hold international recognition, serving as confirmation that a company’s infrastructure, software, personnel, data, policies, procedures, and operations have undergone comprehensive examinations and reviews.

“This certification is a testament to the robust measures we have in place to protect client data and build reliable infrastructures that advance our security measures,” said Jessica Mifflin, Aderant’s Senior Director of Cybersecurity, Governance & Privacy. “The latest examination evaluating our vi By Aderant and Expert Sierra platforms underscores our commitment to ensuring security, availability, and confidentiality for our clients around the world, and we look forward to more examinations in the future.”

About Aderant®

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

