Aderant Partners With LawPay to Integrate Fully Automated Online Payment Solutions for Aderant Expert Practice Management Clients

Expert and Expert Sierra Integration with LawPay Will be Released in 2022

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlanta—Aderant®, a leading global business management software provider, announced a new partnership with LawPay, the leading accounts receivable solution for law firms in North American markets. Many Aderant Expert and Expert Sierra clients have been accepting payments online via ClientPay, which combined with LawPay in February 2021 to form the industry leading payment solution for large law firms. The Expert/LawPay integration, planned for release in 2022, will fully automate and extend payment enablement options for Expert/Sierra customers to include a fully cloud-based payment solution with scheduled payments, encrypted signatures, online payments and more.

LawPay, an AffiniPay Solution, is used by over 50,000 law firms across North America. On average, law firms that accept online payments using LawPay receive payment 39 percent faster. Aderant’s integration with LawPay will benefit both law firms and their clients, making it easier for clients to pay their firms quickly with LawPay’s secure cloud-based technology streamlining the payments process. Firms can send invoices to clients with a secure link so clients can instantly pay bills on the firm’s website, via email or even from mobile devices.

“We are excited to partner with LawPay given that their robust offering ensures clients get paid easily, securely and most importantly, quickly,” said Rafi Shure, COO at Aderant. “We look forward to completing our integration work so that our Expert clients can reap even more benefits from working with both Aderant and LawPay.”

“Aderant’s technology is state-of-the-art and integrating its Expert and Expert Sierra law practice management software with LawPay’s leading online payments platform in a fully automated system is a great next step to serving law firms and their clients effectively,” said Meg Swanson, CMO of LawPay. “We are working in close collaboration with Aderant to create a seamless integration between Expert and LawPay so Aderant’s customers can start using it to tremendous advantage in 2022.”

For more information about Aderant Expert, visit: https://www.aderant.com/solutions-expert-law-practice-management/. To join the beta testing group for the Expert/LawPay integration, email info@aderant.com.

About Aderant®



Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company’s popular technology brands include Aderant Expert/Expert Sierra for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep, OCG Live & Thrive for timekeeping and compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, CompuLaw for docketing and calendaring, and Expert Case for legal case management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 ®, Fortune 500 ® and the Russell 1000 ® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on Twitter @Aderant or LinkedIn.

About LawPay



LawPay was developed specifically to help law firms streamline billing and collections, providing a simple, secure solution for legal clients to pay their bills. LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments, providing a cost-effective solution for more than 50,000 law firms around the country. It’s available through all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars and the ABA as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry. LawPay is also the ALA’s Exclusive VIP Partner for Payment Processing. Learn more at lawpay.com.

Contacts

Media

Megan Haight​



Director, Channel Marketing, Aderant



megan.haight@aderant.com

Christy Burke, Burke & Company PR



cburke@burke-company.com

212-620-7711

Keely Leonard



PR Manager, LawPay



kleonard@affinipay.com