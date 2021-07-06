Adaptiva Adds Veteran Firepower With New CMO Sonia Martinez and Senior Director of Information Security Vern LeBlanc

Company Promotes Tom Gibson and Andy McDonald Based on Outstanding Contributions to the Award-Winning Customer Success Team

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMO—Adaptiva, a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions for enterprise customers, today announced two key hires. Former Changepoint Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Sonia Martinez joins Adaptiva as chief marketing officer, while Vern LeBlanc comes to Adaptiva from TINYpulse to lead the information security team. Additionally, Adaptiva announced that it has promoted two vital members of its customer success team: Tom Gibson is now senior director, customer success, and Andy McDonald has been named director, customer success (EMEA).

“Enterprise needs have changed dramatically since the onset of the pandemic, and Adaptiva has led the way forward with game-changing endpoint management and security solutions. With Sonia’s deep expertise in automation and cloud-based services, she is the right fit to drive our marketing efforts forward,” said Deepak Kumar, founder and CEO of Adaptiva. “On top of this, our infrastructure has never been more secure, even amid massive growth, than with Vern in charge of our data centers, digital assets and IP.”

Martinez brings an extensive track record of developing high-performance B2B marketing teams in enterprise and SaaS technology markets. She has worked in both mid-size companies and large enterprises across her marketing career, which spans more than two decades.

Most recently, Martinez served as vice president of worldwide marketing at Changepoint, where she was responsible for rebuilding the company’s go-to-market strategy. She redefined product positioning, messaging and packaging across three disparate organizations including CRM systems and processes. Her work resulted in product leadership positions within Gartner’s Magic Quadrant and the successful acquisition of Changepoint by Planview earlier this year. Martinez has also held senior marketing leadership positions with Avaya, K2, Oracle, Skytap, and UBM Technology.

LeBlanc most recently served as IT manager in charge of IT governance and business at TINYpulse, where he developed a comprehensive information security management system (ISMS) foundation and drove the company’s security certification efforts. He was instrumental in providing the strategic security framework tailored to meet the company’s regulatory compliance needs. He was also responsible for protecting TINYpulse’s computers, networks and data against threats such as security breaches, viruses and cyberattacks. Additionally, LeBlanc has spent the last 22 years in IT security leadership posts for Alexonet and Bioanalytical Systems.

“Adaptiva has built one of the most innovative and exciting companies in the security space, and the company’s latest products — OneSite Cloud, Endpoint Health and Evolve VM — have never been needed more,” said Martinez. “I am thrilled to be part of this talented team.”

In addition, Adaptiva promoted Tom Gibson and Andy McDonald from within to assume greater leadership responsibilities on the customer success team. Gibson, formerly a senior solutions architect at Adaptiva with more than 30 years of IT experience overall, becomes the worldwide leader of customer success, while McDonald, also formerly a senior solutions architect, with more than 15 years of experience at companies including Barclays, HSBC, HFC Bank, and Nestle Waters, is responsible for the customer success team outside of North America. The appointments are notable as Adaptiva’s customer success team has maintained a 100% satisfaction rating from customers for 33 consecutive months for its superior level of service. The team is known for its outstanding product support and rapid response times, returning customer inquiries within an average of just 18 minutes.

“Adaptiva’s success to date is largely attributable to Tom and Andy’s contributions,” noted Kumar. “We can make the best products in the world, but the customer success team is on the front lines, teaching people how to use them and all that they are capable of so that enterprises maximize their investment. Both Tom and Andy have been extraordinary in this regard, and we are delighted to reward their respective work with these well-earned promotions.”

