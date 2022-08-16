Act! Wins Bronze Stevie Award in 2022 International Business Awards

CRM solution provider awarded Bronze Stevie® Award for Best Relationship Management Solution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation solutions for small businesses, today announced it was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Relationship Management Solution category in the 19th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

For small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) today, resources are tight but the need for thoughtful customer engagements must remain a top priority. Launched in September 2021, Act! CRM is the company’s turnkey, cloud-enabled solution to bring sales and marketing automation to more SMBs. The solution is focused around four features: email marketing, opportunity management, customer management and activity management. Having a solution like Act! CRM gives SMBs and their reps the insight needed for agile customer communications and the productivity gains inherent in task automation.

“Act! Has always focused on enabling SMBs to market better, sell more and create lifelong customers. Having our latest product recognized for achieving these goals internationally is a huge achievement for us,” says Steve Oriola, CEO of Act!. “On behalf of the entire Act! Team, we’d like to thank the Stevie® Award organizers and judges for their recognition – it is truly an honor.”

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

“We’re thrilled that we’re able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “This year’s class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we’ve ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

To learn more about Act!’s award-winning CRM solutions, please visit: www.act.com

About Act!

Act! is a leading provider of comprehensive CRM and marketing automation solutions that connect businesses with their customers. The company’s offerings provide unrivaled value with more marketing capabilities than other similarly priced CRMs. With Act!, professionals build relationships, not just transactions. The company’s all-in- one solution supports small and medium-sized professional businesses at any stage. For more information, visit https://www.act.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

