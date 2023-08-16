Acquia DAM Bolsters Search, Share, and Analytics Capabilities

Empowers Marketing and Creative Leaders to Tame Content Chaos and Ensure Brand Consistency

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DAM—Acquia has enhanced the capabilities of its award-winning digital asset management (DAM) platform, Acquia DAM (formerly Widen), empowering marketing and creative leaders to find and collaborate on digital assets faster. New capabilities for search, sharing, and analytics help teams maximize the value of their content investments across brands, regions, campaigns, and personas even as budgets are squeezed.





Marketing and creative teams are responsible for building and maintaining increasingly large and complex catalogs of digital assets. They need to be able to find assets quickly so they can get campaigns and products to market faster, understand which content performs best so they can use it again or create more content like it, and drive brand consistency. The new updates to Acquia DAM help customers rise to these challenges with:

Enhanced search experience. A redesigned search experience presents teams with more relevant results and filtering capabilities, enabling them to find the assets they need faster so they can launch campaigns and products faster. Redesigned cards on the search page display file naming conventions, making asset identification simpler and clearer.

“Marketing and creative teams turn to DAM systems to rein in content chaos and gain insight into how their content performs, particularly across global brand portfolios,” said Jennifer Griffin Smith, Chief Market Officer at Acquia. “The new Acquia DAM updates empower teams to create, find, and share assets faster, giving them better control over revenue-generating digital marketing campaigns and the ability to ensure better brand consistency.”

A Modular, Composable Platform

Acquia DAM is available standalone or within Acquia DXP, and supports composable strategies through integrations with other Acquia and third-party marketing products. It is foundational to the industry’s only open digital experience platform, which brings together content and data to create world-class customer experiences.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that leverage their content and data assets to engage customers personally and at scale, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

All logos, company, and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

