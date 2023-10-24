ACP Makes a Motion into Legal Services with Acquisition of Counsel Press

CLEVELAND & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Capital Partners (“ACP”) is pleased to announce its acquisition of Counsel Press, Inc. (“Counsel Press” or “the Company”) from Gladstone Investment Corporation (“Gladstone”). Headquartered in New York, Counsel Press is a national, tech-enabled legal process outsourcing provider focused on appellate services. The acquisition of Counsel Press represents an attractive opportunity for ACP to partner with the Company’s existing management team and support key growth initiatives with the shared vision of building a diversified legal services platform.





Founded in 1938, Counsel Press supports attorneys and clients pursuing appeals in courts across all 50 states. The Company helps law firms navigate all portions of the appellate filing process including Court Rules and Document Preparation, Litigation Workflow and Legal Research and Writing. Counsel Press prepares and files over 8,000 appeals annually while working with over 2,900 law firms (including 98 of the Am Law 100).

The Company’s CEO, Scott Thompson, commented, “As Counsel Press looks toward future expansion and evolution, we are thrilled to partner with the ACP team to help accelerate growth. Counsel Press is confident that our consultative approach, subject matter expertise and years of experience provides us with a great foundation to support legal proceedings on a larger scale.”

“Since we first met the team at Counsel Press, we’ve been impressed by the Company’s market expertise, operational excellence and collaborative culture. Counsel Press helps its clients navigate a complicated segment of our legal system by pairing talented industry professionals with unique client-facing technology,” said ACP Partner Matt Iodice. “As the industry becomes increasingly complex, ACP believes that it is well equipped to help Counsel Press pursue add-on growth initiatives and also support the continued evaluation of the Company’s operating resources.”

Together, Counsel Press and ACP will pursue continued M&A in the core appellate market, while also looking to expand services offered to its broad customer base across the Am Law 100. Managing Partner Rob Langley, Operating Partner Joe Eazor, Vice President Matt Bowen and Senior Associate Vijay Senthilkumar worked alongside Mr. Iodice on the transaction. Counsel Press was advised on the transaction by JEGI CLARITY, while ACP was advised by McGuire Woods.

About Counsel Press

Counsel Press is the largest and only nationwide provider of appellate services in the United States. The Company offers an expansive suite of best-in-class legal services. Counsel Press assists attorneys with expert assistance in preparing, filing and serving appeals in state or federal appellate courts. Counsel Press’ operations include fully staffed offices in 12 locations nationwide and production centers in 6 locations from coast to coast. For more information, visit counselpress.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.

