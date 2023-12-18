ACI Worldwide’s Daniele Astarita Selected To Serve on the EPC Scheme Technical Player Multi-Stakeholder Group

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, today announced that the European Payments Council has selected ACI’s





Daniele Astarita, senior principal solution consultant, for a two-year membership to the Scheme Technical Player Multi-Stakeholder Group (STP MSG), beginning January 1, 2024.

Since its inception, the European Payments Council (EPC) Scheme Technical Player Multi-Stakeholder Group has offered full support to the EPC, contributing to the advancement of instant payment scheme developments, and offering insight on topics such as diversity and inclusion, barriers to adoption and rollout, and successful instant payment use cases. This will be Astarita’s third time serving in the group.

“I am honored the EPC board accepted my nomination to represent ACI Worldwide within this prestigious group of industry leaders who are jointly committed to supporting the adoption of instant payments in Europe,” said Astarita. “With the expected rollout of the upcoming SCTInst mandate across Europe, 2024 will be a critical period for financial institutions, and other stakeholders to create and advance a full instant payments ecosystem in Europe. Instant payments improve liquidity in the financial system, boost economic growth and drive financial inclusion. ACI’s payments technology software has helped to make instant payments a reality in more than 25 countries around the world, and I look forward to bringing that experience to the EPC.”

“The next stage of instant payments in Europe will focus on driving full adoption and continuing to develop digital, revenue-generating use cases, as well as cross-border real-time opportunities. Strengthening the fight against financial fraud — including employing AI-driven technologies, real-time decisioning and strong payment intelligence analytics — will provide the secure environment for the full exploitation of a digital and instant pan-European ecosystem,” added Astarita.

