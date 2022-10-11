ACI Smart Engage Wins Juniper Future Digital Awards for Retail Innovation

Unique mobile engagement platform recognized by Juniper Research as trend towards “anytime, anywhere” shopping gathers pace

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mobilepayments—ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, has been honored by Juniper Research in Future Digital Awards 2022 Fintech & Payments, which recognizes innovation in payments, retail and fraud prevention. ACI Smart Engage received the highest accolade — a Platinum Award — in the “Retail Innovation of the Year” category.

ACI Smart Engage is a unique mobile engagement platform that enables merchants worldwide to serve up their inventory of goods and services directly to consumers’ smartphones using location, voice and image recognition technology, taking shopping-on-the-go to a new level. It is part of ACI Omni-Commerce, a secure omni-channel payment processing platform with flexibility to support merchants’ in-store, online and mobile needs.

“With ACI Smart Engage, merchants can achieve higher returns on their marketing expense, along with low consumer acquisition costs, by engaging consumers and turning interactions into sales with AI-enabled, one-click, in-app purchases,” said Basant Singh, head of merchant, ACI Worldwide. “Consumers are reaching for their smartphones to make informed buying decisions more than ever before, so innovation that fosters direct engagement between merchants and their customers is becoming essential.”

“ACI Smart Engage was recognized by the judges as the standout retail innovation, which can significantly influence the wider market,” commented Nick Maynard, head of research, Juniper Research. “The line between shopping and payment channels is increasingly blurred — the mobile engagement platform that ACI has developed helps merchants to respond to rapid changes in technology and evolving shopper behaviors.”

Merchants can add ACI Smart Engage to their existing mobile application, allowing them to proactively create a seamless connection with consumers and drive revenue. ACI Smart Engage can launch purchase interactions based on location and integrate with scannable media and audio tags within TV, print and radio ads, posters, magazines, catalogs and window displays.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Juniper Research, which highlights the strength of our merchant payment solutions across verticals and geographies, as well as reflecting our ongoing commitment to product R&D and innovation,” said Debbie Guerra, chief product officer, ACI Worldwide. “The win validates our strategy and success, as our omni-commerce solution continues to help merchants meet the customer where and when they want to buy.”

