ACEDS UK Chapter Recognizes Lighthouse as Supplier of the Year for the Third Time in Four Years

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACEDS—Lighthouse, a leader in technology-enabled eDiscovery, compliance and information governance services for Fortune 500 companies and Am Law 250 firms, is pleased to announce that the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists’ (ACEDS) UK Chapter once again awarded Lighthouse its “eDiscovery Supplier of the Year” award on December 13.

In addition to being named “eDiscovery Supplier of the Year,” Lighthouse Review Solutions Associate Ravi Sharma received the “Industry Newcomer of the Year” award for 2021. The company was nominated in four other categories in addition to the two won. The annual awards recognize individual and organizational achievements and efforts in the eDiscovery community.

“I am thrilled that, once again, our UK team has been recognized as the best team in the UK. This award demonstrates that our team delivers outstanding client service and continues to build industry-leading expertise in that market,” said Lighthouse Chief Executive Officer Brian McManus. “I’m also thrilled to see Ravi recognized. Ravi has ramped very quickly at Lighthouse and made a terrific contribution to our clients this past year, and we are immensely proud of his achievements, as well as those of the other Lighthouse team members who were nominated for awards. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional services for our clients across the globe in the New Year.”

Other accolades Lighthouse has received recently include “Compliance Services Innovator of the Year” for 2021 as part of the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards and recognition as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ in 2020.

The full 2021 ACEDS UK Chapter award ceremony can be viewed here.

About Lighthouse

For 25 years, Lighthouse has provided software and services to manage the increasingly complex landscape of enterprise data for compliance and legal teams. Lighthouse leads by developing proprietary technology that integrates with industry-leading third-party software, automating workflows, and creating an easy-to-use, end-to-end platform. Lighthouse also delivers unique proprietary applications and advisory services that are highly valuable for large, complex matters, and a new SaaS platform, Spectra, designed for in-house teams. Whether reacting to incidents like litigation or governmental investigations, or designing programs to proactively minimize the potential for future incidents, Lighthouse partners with multinational industry leaders, top global law firms, and the world’s leading software provider as a channel partner. For more information, visit lighthouseglobal.com.

