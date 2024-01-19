Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR select Mississippi for battery cell production in the United States

COLUMBUS, Ind. & PORTLAND, Ore. & BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI], Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding LLC [a Daimler Truck Group Company; DAX: DTR0CK; “Daimler Truck”] and PACCAR [NASDAQ: PCAR] have selected Marshall County, Mississippi, as the future site of advanced battery cell manufacturing for their planned joint venture. The joint venture will localize battery cell production for commercial electric vehicles and is expected to create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs, with the option for further expansion as demand grows. The 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory is expected to begin producing battery cells in 2027.

The planned joint venture between Accelera, Daimler Truck and PACCAR was announced in September 2023 and will create scale to deliver cost effective and differentiated battery cell technology that supports the adoption of electric vehicles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial transportation. Accelera, Daimler Truck and PACCAR will each own 30% of, and jointly control, the business, which will focus on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery technology for commercial battery-electric trucks. EVE Energy [SZSE:300014] will serve as the technology partner in the joint venture with 10% ownership and will contribute its industry-leading battery cell design and manufacturing expertise to the future cell manufacturing plant. EVE Energy is a global technology leader in the manufacture of LFP battery cells for the vehicle industry.

“This site selection represents an exciting and tangible step toward advancing our Destination Zero strategy and our vision to lead the industry toward a decarbonized future,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to join the Marshall County community to drive economic growth and job creation in Mississippi, while continuing to expand our strong partnerships and serve the diverse needs of our customers.”

“Localized battery cell production is an important component of delivering our customers – the fleets that keep America and the world moving – cost effective options for decarbonizing their operations,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO, Daimler Truck North America. “We’re grateful to the state of Mississippi and the Marshall County community for joining us in achieving this goal and helping to realize our shared climate goals.”

“The state, the communities and the people of Mississippi are wonderful business partners for PACCAR. We look forward to expanding that partnership in northern Mississippi with this new battery cell factory that will provide industry-leading cost effective zero-emissions solutions for our customers,” said Preston Feight, PACCAR Chief Executive Officer.

Accelera, Daimler Truck and PACCAR are leading the commercial vehicle sector’s transition to zero-emissions technologies. The partners are committed to reducing carbon emissions consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of applicable merger control and regulatory approvals, including the submission of a voluntary notice to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

About Accelera™ by Cummins:

Accelera by Cummins provides a diverse portfolio of zero-emissions solutions for the world’s most economically vital industries, empowering them to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Accelera, a business segment of Cummins Inc., is both a components supplier and integrator, focused on batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, e-axles, traction drive and electrolyzers. Accelera currently has operations in North America, across Europe and in Asia.

Cummins, a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. It operates a robust distribution and support network in more than 190 countries and territories. Cummins earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022.

To learn more about Accelera by Cummins, visit accelerazero.com.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) is one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, with over 40 main locations and more than 100,000 employees around the globe. The founders of Daimler Truck have invented the modern transportation industry with their trucks and buses a good 125 years ago. Unchanged to this day, the company’s aspirations are dedicated to one purpose: Daimler Truck works for all who keep the world moving. Its customers enable people to be mobile and get goods to their destinations reliably, on time, and safely. Daimler Truck provides the technologies, products, and services for them to do so. This also applies to the transformation to CO2-neutral driving. The company is striving to make sustainable transport a success, with profound technological knowledge and a clear view of its customers’ needs. Daimler Truck’s business activities are structured in five reporting segments: Trucks North America (TN) with the truck brands Freightliner and Western Star and the school bus brand Thomas Built Buses. Trucks Asia (TA) with the FUSO, BharatBenz and RIZON commercial vehicle brands. Mercedes-Benz (MB) with the truck brand of the same name. Daimler Buses (DB) with the Mercedes-Benz and Setra bus brands. Daimler Truck’s new Financial Services business (DTFS) constitutes the fifth segment, the product range in the truck segments includes light, medium and heavy trucks for long-distance, distribution and construction traffic and special-purpose vehicles used mainly in the municipal and vocational sector. The product range of the bus segment includes city buses, school buses and intercity buses, coaches and bus chassis. In addition to the sale of new and used commercial vehicles, the company also offers aftersales services and connectivity solutions.

About PACCAR

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR vehicles combine state-of-the-art diesel and zero-emissions powertrains with comprehensive PACCAR charging solutions and infrastructure support. PACCAR also provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

