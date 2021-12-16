Home Business Wire Absolute Software Reports Annual Shareholders Meeting Voting Results
Business Wire

Absolute Software Reports Annual Shareholders Meeting Voting Results

di Business Wire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute Software Corporation (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing Zero Trust solutions, today announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 14, 2021 (the “Meeting”) each of the seven nominees listed below and discussed further in Absolute’s management information circular dated November 15, 2021 (the “Circular”), were elected as directors.

The voting results for each director are as follows:

 

For

 

%

Lynn Atchison

25,187,167

 

87.92%

Andre Mintz

28,620,318

 

99.90%

Gregory Monahan

26,554,862

 

92.69%

Daniel Ryan

25,130,531

 

87.72%

Salvatore Visca

25,287,928

 

88.27%

Gerhard Watzinger

24,670,981

 

86.12%

Christy Wyatt

25,077,393

 

87.54%

Additional voting results from the Meeting include:

  • Absolute’s shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Absolute’s auditor;
  • Absolute’s shareholders approved the new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as described in the Circular and Absolute’s press release dated December 2, 2021; and
  • Absolute’s shareholders approved the new 2021 Employee Share Ownership Plan as described in the Circular and Absolute’s press release dated December 2, 2021.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be posted under Absolute’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) accelerates customers’ shift to work-from-anywhere through the industry’s first self-healing Zero Trust platform, helping ensure maximum security and uncompromised productivity. Absolute is the only solution embedded in more than half a billion devices offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network access to help ensure their cyber resilience tailored for distributed workforces. Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking in the Fall of 2021.

© 2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™️ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

Contacts

Media Relations

Becki Levine, Absolute Software

press@absolute.com
858-524-9443

Investor Relations

Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Group

IR@absolute.com
212-868-6760

Articoli correlati

Tianma Micro-electronics and Universal Display Corporation Extend Long-Term OLED Agreements

Business Wire Business Wire -
EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OLED #OLED--Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials,...
Continua a leggere

Improve Contents Claim Experiences for Insureds and Adjusters with New Guidewire Marketplace App from Enservio

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GWRE #ClaimCenter--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Enservio®, a Solera company, announced that Enservio’s new...
Continua a leggere

IronNet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revises Fiscal Year Revenue and ARR Guidance Due to Delayed Strategic Opportunities Added 49 New Customers Year-Over-Year; Grew Cloud Subscription...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Tianma Micro-electronics and Universal Display Corporation Extend Long-Term OLED Agreements

Business Wire