5G LLC Expands ‘High Tech’ Rooftop Portfolio With Monarch Investment Group

Multi-family apartment communities throughout the Midwest, South and Southwest

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–5G LLC is excited to announce an exclusive multi-year marketing agreement with Monarch Investment Group, an acquisition and management firm of multi-family apartments spanning the country from Arizona to Michigan, that will facilitate the potential installation of 5G cell sites on the rooftops of Monarch properties. Through the agreement with 5G LLC, Monarch Investment Group seeks to bolster the value of its rooftop portfolio by turning the dead space on its urban and suburban rooftops into revenue. 5G LLC sees Monarch Investment Group as an incredible fit for placing 5G equipment on-site, bringing significant property revenue without capital expenditure. The 5G solution could result in generating significant incremental rent rolls, building meaningful capped value without encumbering the buildings, while providing a cutting-edge amenity to Monarch Investment Group tenants and communities.

Andy Newell, Monarch Investment Group Chief Financial Officer said, “5G LLC has a thoughtful approach to managing 5G systems on site. We look forward to our partnership with 5G LLC to make it a seamless process.”

“We are very excited to partner with Monarch Investment group. As one of the leading multifamily investors in the industry, they are innovative and dedicated to improving their assets. We are confident that 5G deployment will be a positive addition to their communities,” said Jason Lind, Executive Vice President, 5G LLC.

5G LLC’s “rooftops” allow carriers to quickly deploy and expand the newest technology to meet the dramatic increase in demand of required cell sites. The rooftop opportunity now exists because the physics of 5G requires a 5-fold increase in cell site density and allows for lower cell antenna heights, making commercial real estate an ideal “cell tower” site. In addition, 5G presents the opportunity to ensure the availability of an amenity that is rapidly becoming an absolute necessity for commercial tenants. 5G promises more connected devices, faster speeds and highly resilient service levels driving new business sectors like connected vehicles, healthcare, gadgets, and public transportation. 5G LLC’s executive carrier and high-tech relationships provide Monarch Investment Group with the potential to become an immediate on-ramp to the carrier’s national deployments.

About Monarch Investment Group

Founded in 2004, Monarch Investment & Management Group (“Monarch”) specializes in acquisition and management of investment-grade, income-producing properties, consisting of primarily multifamily apartment communities. Monarch currently manages 66,590 apartment units. Providing innovative services and solutions to the multifamily sector is the core of their foundation. To find out more, visit https://monarchinvestment.com.

About 5G LLC

5G LLC is bridging the gap between institutional and corporate owners of commercial real estate portfolios and technology providers including wireless carriers through cutting-edge solutions and services. 5G LLC’s mission is to work closely with the CRE environment and Technology providers to deliver substantial new rent roll, cost efficiencies, and amenity benefits resulting in higher NOI and capped value at no capital expense to the real estate owners. To find out more, visit www.5gllc.net and follow 5G LLC on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Rick Varnell



contact@5gllc.net