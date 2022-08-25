3STEP Sports Acquires First Scout Productions

Game Film and Highlight Company Will Bolster Video Division

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful youth sports club and event operator, has acquired First Scout Productions, adding another top-flight video production company to its portfolio.

First Scout was founded in 2009 by identical twins Jon and Ben Chastney, who stumbled on the idea of a video production company a few years earlier while the brothers were still in high school. The concept began to materialize when the duo was tasked with producing a lacrosse recruitment video for their teacher’s son. While enrolled in college, Jon attending University of New Hampshire and Ben studying at New York University, they decided to invest in premium production equipment and pursue their dream.

A connection to University of Massachusetts Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Pam Hixon led to an assignment to cover a three-day field hockey tournament in Phoenix, Ariz., where the brothers’ business started to blossom. In addition to field hockey, First Scout began producing game film and individual highlight videos in the lacrosse and soccer space. Now, First Scout covers 70 events a year all over the country and has 12 full-time employees and a network of more than 600 freelancers.

“We’re constantly innovating and forging ahead to create the next generation of video,” said Jon Chastney. “We’re excited to grow our business and work directly with Next Level Video, who we’ve admired for a long time.”

“Joining the 3STEP family and being a part of what they’re building is a huge step for our business,” Ben Chastney added. “We love everything that 3STEP has done and the culture it has built. We see nothing but green flags ahead.”

The 3STEP reach spans 43 states and serves more than 3.2 million athletes across nine sports through industry-leading events, nationally spanning club programs, premier media content and more. 3STEP was founded by David Geaslen, who sought to create better experiences and more opportunities for athletes and their families. The mission of 3STEP is to be the standard of the youth sports experience and create consistency in the industry. 3STEP also operates the non-profit charity Mission Win, which aims to transform the lives of children through sports participation, leadership training and professional development.

“The entrepreneurial spirit, hard work and grit that Jon and Ben Chastney have exhibited to build their business is similar to what we’ve done at 3STEP,” said Geaslen. “We’ve worked with them for years and know how good and reliable they are. We look forward to helping them grow and continuing to provide top-notch video at all our events.”

To learn more about 3STEP Sports, go to www.threestep.com

For more on First scout productions, go to https://www.firstscout.tv/

