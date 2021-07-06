2021 Content Services and Collaboration Value Matrix Highlights Dramatic Increase in Mergers and Acquisitions in the Market

Nucleus Research’s return-on-investment-focused analysis lists Box, Epicor ECM, Digitech Systems, Laserfiche and M-Files recognized as CSC leaders

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the transition to a “new normal” continues in the aftermath of the pandemic, stand-alone content platforms may disappear as we know it in response to increasing demand for a wide range of content services, according to Nucleus Research’s Content Services and Collaboration Value Matrix.

The annual assessment of CSC solutions from Nucleus Research, the leading provider of ROI-based analysis of technology services and solutions, recognizes Box, Epicor ECM, Digitech Systems, Laserfiche and M-Files as “Leaders” remaining competitive in a constricting content management and collaboration market.

“As we see an increase in mergers and acquisitions dominating the market, niche providers must expand functionality to maximize efficiency and end-user productivity, as the leaders in this space have done,” said Research Analyst Evelyn McMullen.

Nucleus Research’s findings indicate that leaders’ key investment areas were maintaining productivity among teams, adding efficiency through automation and machine learning, and providing high content security through CSC deployments. This is particularly evident in the case of vendors offering Software-as-a-Service delivery models or hybrid-cloud solutions that meet the needs of new and existing customers.

The CSC Value Matrix was created by Nucleus Research to serve as a snapshot of the enterprise content management market and evaluate content services vendors based on usability and function of their solutions. Solutions are analyzed based on the value customers realized from each product’s capabilities and how vendors are delivering that value.

