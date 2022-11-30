Zyxel Communications WiFi 6E System Provides Solution Providers with Fast, Reliable Internet Solution for High-Density Environments

WiFi 6E Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Gateway and Extender Optimize the Wireless Experience for Customers to Optimize Networked Applications in the Ultra-Connected Home

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#11AX—Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced the launch of a WiFi 6E system for solution providers that delivers speeds up to 10 Gbps to optimize the performance of advanced applications such as 4K/8K UHD streaming, VR/AR, online gaming, internet-connected fitness equipment, and bandwidth-intensive IoT devices.

Based on the 11AX (WiFi 6E) technology, the new EX7710 AX11000 WiFi 6E Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Gateway and WX5610 AXE7800 WiFi 6E Multi-Gigabit Extender support the new 6 GHz bands to deliver faster, more reliable internet access throughout the home or office. The EX7710, which features one 10GbE WAN port, one 10GbE LAN port, and four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, combines with the WX5610 to optimize bandwidth utilization and extend lightning-fast connections throughout customers’ homes or small offices.

Features and benefits of the Zyxel WiFi 6E system include:

Superior Performance and Coverage – The EX7710 supports tri-band wireless AX delivering speeds up to 4.8 Gbps on the 6 GHz band, 4.8 Gbps on the 5 GHz band, and 1.2 Gbps on 2.4 GHz, with an average throughput faster than 11ac. Support for simultaneous streams allows more users to connect to the network with extremely low latency.

– The EX7710 supports tri-band wireless AX delivering speeds up to 4.8 Gbps on the 6 GHz band, 4.8 Gbps on the 5 GHz band, and 1.2 Gbps on 2.4 GHz, with an average throughput faster than 11ac. Support for simultaneous streams allows more users to connect to the network with extremely low latency. Ease of Management – Zyxel’s standards-compliant MPro Mesh Plus allows service providers to remotely configure, upgrade software, run diagnostics, and manage customer networks. TR-069 enables auto-provisioning, dynamic service provisioning, and remote management to save time and minimize truck rolls, resulting in improved customer satisfaction.

– Zyxel’s standards-compliant MPro Plus allows service providers to remotely configure, upgrade software, run diagnostics, and manage customer networks. TR-069 enables auto-provisioning, dynamic service provisioning, and remote management to save time and minimize truck rolls, resulting in improved customer satisfaction. Multiple SSIDs – Establishing multiple SSIDs provides service providers flexibility to support various service deployment scenarios.

– Establishing multiple SSIDs provides service providers flexibility to support various service deployment scenarios. Increased Network Performance – Uplink MU-MIMO provides increased network capacity and OFDMA maximizes network efficiency.

– Uplink MU-MIMO provides increased network capacity and OFDMA maximizes network efficiency. Faster Time-to-Market – Zyxel’s modular OPAL software platform shortens time-to-market while launching custom applications or new services.

“The trend towards hybrid and remote working policies is shifting bandwidth-intensive business applications from the office onto the home network which is already strained by the adoption of advanced applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and a growing array of network-connected devices and appliances,” explained Brian Feng, Senior Vice President of Zyxel Communications. “Our new WiFi 6E system enables service providers to deliver a robust network that delivers the bandwidth and performance to support and optimize the performance of all of these applications. Ensuring that the network ensures the productivity of the remote worker while maximizing the performance of advanced home applications is the challenge that this system addresses for service providers.”

Zyxel’s EX7710 AX11000 WiFi 6E Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Gateway is available now through all Zyxel authorized distributors. The WX5610 AXE7800 WiFi 6E Multi-Gigabit Extender will be available in January 2023.

For more information about Zyxel and its portfolio of broadband wireless solutions for service providers, visit the new Zyxel Communications website

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, at Zyxel we offer a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that are right for worldwide leading service providers and their subscribers.

Zyxel is a global force in the telecommunications market with an unrivaled international presence that includes:

150 markets served

Strong local presence throughout five continents

1 million businesses and homes working smarter with Zyxel solutions

100 million devices creating global connections

