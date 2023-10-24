Zyxel Communications to Unveil New Design Series and Present Next-Generation WiFi 7 Technology at Network X

Service Providers to receive a first-hand preview of new eco-friendly design series, new 5G FWA devices, SDA solutions with Netsia and Capgemini, and presentations of new ultra-fast WiFi 7 solutions.

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zyxel Communications will unveil its new, eco-friendly Minimal ID design, show new 5G FWA devices, showcase SDA partner solutions, and present its next generation WiFi 7 routers at this year’s Network X show, 24-26 October 2023, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris.





Network X brings together global leaders across Fixed Networks, Mobile Networks and Telco software to offer the world’s most comprehensive B2B telecommunications industry event. Attendees can explore the latest telecom industry developments, company and regional insights, and the latest technology innovations.

“Network X is always an event that we look forward to attending,” said Karsten Gewecke, President of Zyxel Communications, “This year’s show is although exceptionally exciting as we’re proudly launching our new eco-friendly housing series while at the same time presenting our new WiFi 7 gateway. Both of these achievements are in high demand as we’re already experiencing massive interest from existing customers and the market in general.”

At the show, Zyxel will be featuring the following:

Exclusive preview of new Minimal ID design

This new design series embodies a minimalist design, while decreasing carbon emissions for a greener future. Optimized to perform in various home environments, the new ID includes oversized vents for heat dissipation. Each device has a branding area where Service Providers can have their own logo added and device parts are easily replaceable and consistent across the range for simple disassembly and refurbishment. The matte speckled finish consists of 100% recycled materials and hides blemishes as the device can be reused by multiple end-users for increased product lifespan.

WiFi 7 – Next-generation speed meets eco-friendly design

Presentation of WiFi 7 gateway that provide ultra-fast tri-band speeds and Multi-Link Operation (MLO) for lower latency and improved reliability. Designed for the circular economy, the Zyxel WiFi 7 devices also boast housings made from post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) for eco-friendly design with a reduced environmental footprint. Presentations will include the EE6500 10G WiFi 7 Ethernet Gateway and WE4500 2.5 G WiFi Wireless Extender products.

No matter where you are, 5G is there

5G means unrivalled experience and reliability when it comes to high-capacity premium broadband, high-speed connectivity, enhanced network security and deployment flexibility.

Services providers can reduce deployment and service call costs with a device purpose-built for them. Presentations will include new NR5307 and NR5303 indoor routers with new housing and outdoor router NR7303 and NR7501– the latter featuring the latest 3GPP Release 16 standard with both Sub-6 and mmWave.

NetAtlas Element Management System

Designed for Zyxel network equipment, NetAtlas EMS is a robust management, deployment, and provisioning solution that enhances service providers to deliver profitable, state-of-the-art IP-based services to customers while improving operating cost efficiency and service quality. Through its intuitive user interface, the NetAtlas EMS simplifies and accelerates deployment, enables efficient operations of large network environments, and streamlines the provisioning process.

Partner SDA Product Demonstrations

At the Broadband Forum booth, Zyxel will demo one of their SDA products featuring software from Netsia and Capgemini. They will also be hosting a live demonstration of their updated Whitebox OLT solutions where multiple SDN approaches are deployed and multiple OLT and ONT vendors are cross connected. Both demos will demonstrate how internet is powered for the entire Network X event.

Beers, Bubbles & Broadband

On October 24 at 16:30, Zyxel will be hosting their popular Beers, Bubbles & Broadband happy hour at their booth. Visitors can discuss the future of connectivity over a cold beer or a nice glass of wine.

For more information about Zyxel’s presence at Network X 2023, visit the Zyxel event page or stop by the booth (Booth G1) at the event.

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that’s keeping service providers ahead of the competition.

Contacts

Birgitte Dolevert Larsen



Zyxel Communications



birgitte.larsen@zyxel.eu

+45 2085 9223