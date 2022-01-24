Home Business Wire Zyxel Communications to Join Open Networking Foundation Aligning With Projects Focused on...
Business Wire

Zyxel Communications to Join Open Networking Foundation Aligning With Projects Focused on Broadband Transformation

di Business Wire

COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zyxel Communications now is a member of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF), a non-profit operator-led consortium driving transformation of access and edge network infrastructure.

Zyxel will join two of the foundation’s ongoing projects: VOLTHA and SEBA. VOLTHA is an open-source project creating a hardware abstraction for broadband access equipment. It supports the principle of multi-vendor, disaggregated, “any broadband access a service” for the central office.

VOLTHA is an access network component of SEBA – a lightweight platform based on a variant of R-CORD. SEBA supports a multitude of virtualized access technologies at the edge of the carrier network, including PON and G.Fast.

Through its ONF membership, Zyxel will help bring state of the art white-box hardware to other community members and share expertise in manufacturing and production, driving community cooperation, and delivering easy-to-deploy hardware and software solutions to the world’s service providers.

“By bringing Zyxel’s telecommunications experts into the ONF fold, we’ll be better able to solve problems at the edge. We’re ready to get to work,” said Timon Sloane, vice president, marketing and ecosystem at ONF.

“ONF’s work improving broadband technologies at the edge is critical, now more than ever,” said James Harris, Vice President and Head of Zyxel Communications EMEA. “It’s an honor to join the foundation and help make these advances available to developers around the world.”

More information about ONF can be found here: https://opennetworking.org/

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that’s keeping service providers ahead of the competition.

Contacts

Birgitte Dolevert Larsen
Zyxel Communications
birgitte.larsen@zyxel.eu
+45 2085 9223

Articoli correlati

Beckley Psytech Announces First Cohort of Psychotherapists Have Begun Training for Treatment Resistant Depression Phase 2 Trials

Business Wire Business Wire -
Training programme to be conducted in partnership with industry-leading educational company, Fluence Initiation of training represents key step to incorporate...
Continua a leggere

Juniper Research: World’s No 1 Smart City for 2022: Shanghai – Thanks to World-leading Citizen Data Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#smartcitiesmarket--Juniper Research has ranked Shanghai as the world’s number one smart city for 2022. Juniper Research’s smart city...
Continua a leggere

SheerID Announces International Day of Education Deals for Students and Teachers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Students and teachers can save money with exclusive offers from Spotify, YouTube, Back Market, ASICS, and more LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SheerID, the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
no code Softr

No code, così Softr rende facile a tutti costruire app aziendali

Sviluppo