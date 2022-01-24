Zyxel Communications to Join Open Networking Foundation Aligning With Projects Focused on Broadband Transformation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zyxel Communications now is a member of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF), a non-profit operator-led consortium driving transformation of access and edge network infrastructure.

Zyxel will join two of the foundation’s ongoing projects: VOLTHA and SEBA. VOLTHA is an open-source project creating a hardware abstraction for broadband access equipment. It supports the principle of multi-vendor, disaggregated, “any broadband access a service” for the central office.

VOLTHA is an access network component of SEBA – a lightweight platform based on a variant of R-CORD. SEBA supports a multitude of virtualized access technologies at the edge of the carrier network, including PON and G.Fast.

Through its ONF membership, Zyxel will help bring state of the art white-box hardware to other community members and share expertise in manufacturing and production, driving community cooperation, and delivering easy-to-deploy hardware and software solutions to the world’s service providers.

“By bringing Zyxel’s telecommunications experts into the ONF fold, we’ll be better able to solve problems at the edge. We’re ready to get to work,” said Timon Sloane, vice president, marketing and ecosystem at ONF.

“ONF’s work improving broadband technologies at the edge is critical, now more than ever,” said James Harris, Vice President and Head of Zyxel Communications EMEA. “It’s an honor to join the foundation and help make these advances available to developers around the world.”

More information about ONF can be found here: https://opennetworking.org/

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that’s keeping service providers ahead of the competition.

Contacts

Birgitte Dolevert Larsen

Zyxel Communications

birgitte.larsen@zyxel.eu

+45 2085 9223