Home Business Wire Zyxel Communications Supports eifel-net to Restore Service Amidst West Germany Floods
Business Wire

Zyxel Communications Supports eifel-net to Restore Service Amidst West Germany Floods

di Business Wire

Headquartered in the middle of disastrous floods, eifel-net worked with Zyxel Communications to resume service in a critical time

COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In July, major areas of West Germany experienced heavy rain, resulting in unprecedented flooding. The floods damaged critical infrastructure, including mobile networks. After reaching out to service provider eifel-net to assess the situation, Zyxel soon supplied its customer with the necessary devices to operate in the inclement conditions.

As longstanding partners, Zyxel supplied free provisions to help eifel-net restore service following the floods in the south of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Zyxel also provided free access to multi-service access nodes (MSAN) – a device used to connect telephone lines to the central network. As a result, eifel-net successfully resumed full-capacity service within days.

“During a crisis, mobile networks are essential for relaying messages of safety and facilitating communication,” said Peter Thiele, Chief Technology Officer at eifel-net. “Our team worked relentlessly to restore operations to our customers who needed our services to connect with friends and family members around the world. With Zyxel’s help, we kept downtime to a minimum, providing services when we were most needed.”

Zyxel has served Euskirchen-based eifel-net for more than 13 years.

“Our customer relationships involve more than providing technology,” said Karsten Gewecke, Senior Vice President and head of the EMEA service provider business unit at Zyxel Communications. “When these devastating floods impacted one of our valued customers, we knew we had to serve as a true partner and support eifel-net however we could to keep its customers connected.”

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the Internet for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a matter of establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that’s keeping service provides ahead of the competition.

Contacts

Zyxel EMEA Headquarters

Birgitte Dolevert Larsen

+45 2085 9223

birgitte.larsen@zyxel.eu

Articoli correlati

SoftBank Enters into Long-Term Strategic Partnership and Equity Share Swap Agreement with Deutsche Telekom

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strategic Partnership Provides SoftBank Portfolio Companies Access to Approximately 240 Million Customers Across Europe and the US and Deutsche...
Continua a leggere

German Premium Automobile Manufacturer Deploys Dassault Systèmes’ Solution for Production Planning and Scheduling at E-Drive Production Sites in Europe

Business Wire Business Wire -
Rollout of Dassault Systèmes’ DELMIA Quintiq applications completed at BMW Group’s E-Drive production sites in Dingolfing, Leipzig and Regensburg,...
Continua a leggere

Juniper Research: Mobile Messaging Leaderboard Reveals New Competitor Line-up

Business Wire Business Wire -
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#instantmessagingmarketshare--A study from Juniper Research has ranked Infobip as the leading service provider in the mobile messaging...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Readdle Documents X iPhone

Documents X, super app per iPhone e iPad per gestire e fare azioni sui...

Apple