Zype to Preview New Capabilities for OTT Apps Publishing, Analytics and Monetization at NAB Show

Unveiling New Tool Sets for Launching OTT Apps, Native Advertising, Advanced Analytics and more for Live and On-Demand Video Publishers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nabshow—Zype, the leading video API and infrastructure platform, today announced that the company will be revealing new product innovations and integrations for OTT video publishers during this year’s NAB Show. Zype representatives will be in Las Vegas to showcase the new capabilities of the Zype Platform at the NAB Show from April 23rd to April 27th.

With Zype, video publishers can distribute content worldwide to a network that is poised to grow exponentially with every new smart TV sold. Zype powers more than 1400 video apps and playout channels from a platform that reaches 30M monthly users and serves over 20B video API requests per month. Those interested in meeting with the Zype team at the show may submit a meeting request here.

Over the past year, Zype has made significant investments to cater to audiences looking for top-tier, end-to-end video distribution solutions for the OTT market. Leading with cloud-based solutions for video content management and distribution, monetization, playout and app publishing, Zype enables content publishers to succeed in OTT video distribution whether they’re interested in launching FAST channels on digital linear distributors, or building automated streaming apps across web, mobile, tablet, and connected TV destinations.

At the NAB Show, Zype will be premiering new capabilities of the Zype Platform including:

Zype Apps Creator – Build and launch beautiful no-code apps for OTT streaming with the latest generation of Zype Apps Creator and expand video reach to new device ecosystems quickly and reliably

– Build and launch beautiful no-code apps for OTT streaming with the latest generation of Zype Apps Creator and expand video reach to new device ecosystems quickly and reliably New Features in Playout 2.0 – From live video insert capabilities, to advanced advertising tools, to its intuitive horizontal programming timeline, Zype’s 2021 NAB Product of the Year-winning Playout 2.0 incorporates must-have functionality into an intuitive interface to make playout distribution a breeze

– From live video insert capabilities, to advanced advertising tools, to its intuitive horizontal programming timeline, Zype’s 2021 NAB Product of the Year-winning Playout 2.0 incorporates must-have functionality into an intuitive interface to make playout distribution a breeze Advanced Advertising Capabilities – Zype’s latest integrations with partners like IRIS.TV and TripleLift enable customers to better monetize their videos and generate more revenue through better ad experiences for end-users including native in-program advertising opportunities and advertising that is contextually relevant to adjacent content

– Zype’s latest integrations with partners like IRIS.TV and TripleLift enable customers to better monetize their videos and generate more revenue through better ad experiences for end-users including native in-program advertising opportunities and advertising that is contextually relevant to adjacent content Advanced Analytics Tools – Decipher first-party streaming data with Zype’s suite of analytics tools and that present a consolidated view across all publishing platforms with the ability to leverage add-ons for geo-analytics, quality of experience analytics, and data alerting capabilities

Last week, Zype announced its acquisition by Backlight, a global media technology company composed of five innovative and fast-growing media software businesses whose cloud-based solutions dramatically improve every step of the media content lifecycle.

At the NAB Show, Zype will be joined by three other Backlight businesses — ftrack, the creator of award-winning production tracking, interactive media review, and team collaboration platforms; iconik (booth #N1743), a cloud-native, SaaS media management solution that allows users to share files from any storage, collaborate on video, and enrich media with AI for high searchability; and Wildmoka, a leading platform for the creation of digital content from Sports, News and Entertainment.

About Zype

Zype provides infrastructure for digital video, with a cloud-based platform to manage and distribute enterprise-grade video across web, mobile, TV, and social media. Offering both developer-friendly tools such as customizable APIs as well as turnkey solutions for automated app publishing and playout, Zype’s SaaS enables video creators, publishers or distributors to quickly build, launch and manage superior video products at scale. With a wide ecosystem of video connectors and technology partners and an award-winning support team, Zype’s customers confidently increase reach, engagement and monetization by delivering premium entertainment experiences. Founded in 2014 and acquired by Backlight in 2021, Zype is a privately held company with more than 300 customers worldwide. www.zype.com.

Contacts

Andrew Krepow, Hotwire for Backlight (and Zype)



Email: BacklightUS@hotwireglobal.com