Zurich Insurance UK Selects CoreLogic’s Digital Platform to Support Its Claims Operations

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#claims–CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Zurich Insurance UK (“Zurich”) will use CoreLogic’s digital claims workflow and collaboration platform to enhance its claims operations.

In the UK, Zurich provides a suite of insurance products including commercial and retail property insurance. The agreement with CoreLogic will enable Zurich to enhance its existing claims capabilities by digitising processes on a secure, real-time web application – bringing a streamlined and much simpler claims experience for its customers, handlers and key supply chain partners.

The CoreLogic platform helps to standardise claims processing on a single, cloud-based platform, enabling consistent and efficient triaging, for desk based adjusting and settlement and supply chain allocation. Delivering reduced claim lifecycles, greater cost control, enhanced accuracy and transparency into the claims management process, the platform provides a streamlined workflow management solution. This allows users to easily and securely access, share and process information and data, as well as communicate and collaborate more effectively.

Mark Barrett, Vice President UK Go To Market, Insurance Solutions, CoreLogic, said:

“Zurich has a strong reputation for its customer-centric focus and is now looking to enhance the customer experience even further through a faster, streamlined and easy-to-use claims experience. We are delighted that they have put their trust in our claims platform to help them achieve that goal.

“By digitising processes and bringing everyone on to one single platform, Zurich’s teams, suppliers and customers will all benefit from better communication and transparency throughout the whole claims journey. The Claims Connect™ platform enables higher quality data and resultant insights, greater process efficiencies and ensures that customers can receive the help and support they need at a time that suits them. We are excited about bringing our solution’s value to Zurich’s claims teams, suppliers and customers through this new relationship.”

Helen Rogers, Zurich’s Head of Claims Digital Experience, said:

“This collaboration will benefit both our customers and our supply chain partners. CoreLogic’s technology will enable our teams to speed up the customer journey by putting claims into the right hands, quicker. In addition, we will have a single source of data that will drive greater simplicity and consistency throughout the claims process as well as enhancing supply chain resilience and efficiencies.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information.

The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, UK and Western Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About Zurich UK

Zurich UK provides a suite of general insurance and life insurance products to retail and corporate customers. We supply personal, commercial and local authority insurance through a number of distribution channels, and offer a range of protection policies available online and through financial intermediaries for the retail market and via employee benefit consultants for the corporate market. Based in a number of locations across the UK – with large sites in Birmingham, Farnborough, Glasgow, London, Swindon and Whiteley – Zurich employs approximately 4,500 people in the UK. https://www.zurich.co.uk/

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer serving people and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience.

Reflecting its purpose to ‘create a brighter future together’, Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and has the highest-possible ESG rating from MSCI. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.

The Group has about 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

