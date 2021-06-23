Zuora Supports GoPro’s Subscription Program hitting Milestone Moment of Surpassing One Million Subscribers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora, Inc., (NYSE:ZUO) the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today sends its congratulations to customer GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), for surpassing one million subscribers.

GoPro’s subscription service offers customers unlimited cloud storage, premium editing tools, guaranteed camera replacement, exclusive product discounts and more. Zuora has helped power this service since 2016, with a platform that manages recurring transactions, payments, finance and tax support.

“The subscription business model allows companies to provide customers with new services that are flexible, customizable, and more responsive to customer needs,” said Tom Krackeler, Zuora Chief Customer Officer. “GoPro has embraced this to provide outsized value to their customers, beyond just the cameras themselves, deepening their customer relationships and accelerating growth.”

To learn more about GoPro’s story, read the case study on Zuora’s website, and watch The World Subscribed featuring GoPro Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Aimée Lapic here.

