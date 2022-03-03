Zuora Management to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 2022 TMT Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced its Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Sri Srinivasan, and Chief Financial Officer, Todd McElhatton, will participate in a fireside chat during Morgan Stanley’s Tech, Media & Telecom (TMT) Conference on Tuesday, March 8, at 7:10 p.m. ET (4:10 p.m. PT).

The webcast will be on Zuora’s investor relations website at https://investor.zuora.com. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process across billing, collections and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

